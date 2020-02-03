The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ basketball team ended its 10-game losing streak against Lewis-Palmer in convincing fashion on Jan. 28.
Indians senior Javonte Johnson scored a game-high 37 points — all after the first quarter — to lead Cheyenne Mountain to a 79-63 victory while improving his team’s record to 16-0.
“We’ve never beat them since I’ve been here as a freshman,” said the University of New Mexico-bound Johnson, who is averaging 30 points per game this season. “I didn’t know we hadn’t beat them since 2014. It was in the back of our mind that we hadn’t beat them for a while. This feels really good.”
Lewis-Palmer, the defending Class 4A state champs, saw their record fall to an uncharacteristic 8-8. The Rangers were 28-0 last season, marking the first time in state history a 4A or 5A team went 28-0.
“Everybody gets fired up when they play us,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton following the loss. “We talk about it. We know we’re going to get everyone’s best every single night and we have to embrace that.”
Benton, who started as an assistant in 2008 before becoming head coach in 2013, believes his team’s best basketball is ahead. He also is aware that his club has to improve on several things as the postseason approaches.
“It comes down to our margin of error,” Benton said. “We had way too many turnovers tonight. We gave them that run to keep going. We don’t have the depth and talent to be able to overcome those. We can’t overcome those things. Perhaps last year we could.”
The Rangers stayed close with Cheyenne Mountain for most of the first half. Senior guard Paxton Crowell was tasked with the responsibility of guarding Johnson early on. Crowell held Johnson scoreless through the first 8-minute stanza by denying him the ball and limiting Johnson’s ability to easily make his way to the basket when he could get his hands on the ball.
“He’s a great player and he’s going to get buckets and he finds a way to get it in the basket consistently,” Crowell said. “I did what I could to stop him.
“We had a game plan the whole time to kind of switch up on him, but he still found a way to put points on the board.”
Lewis-Palmer junior Eddie Speller Jr. scored 10 points — one of four Rangers in double figures.
“We’re a great program, but Cheyenne Mountain is a great program, too,” said Speller, one of three Rangers who were part of last year’s championship run. “We knew that (Cheyenne Mountain) was going to come out with the intensity that they came out with and that they were going to be hungry to beat us. This was their year.”
Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer will meet one more time during the regular season when the Indians travel to Monument on Feb. 21 for the regular-season finale.
The top 48 teams qualify for the playoffs. Lewis-Palmer was No. 28 in the RPI standings after its loss to Cheyenne Mountain, while the Indians moved up to No. 3.
“The ultimate goal is the playoffs, but we have to trust the process,” Crowell said. “One day at a time. If we focus on that the process will take care of itself.”
Lewis-Palmer has won at least one playoff game every year since the 2008-09 season, and has not had a losing record since the 2006-07 season (10-13) under Jim Williams).
The Rangers are the state’s most successful team at any level since the 2008-09 season, winning three state championships, finishing state runner-up two other times, and advancing to the semifinals four other times.