In a span of six days, the Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team will play two critical games that could have a major impact on the team’s playoff seeding.
On Jan. 22, the Rangers travel to Palmer Ridge to face their crosstown rivals in their first of two Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference meetings.
On Jan. 28, Lewis-Palmer hits the road for a game at Cheyenne Mountain in what looks like it will be a battle between the conference’s two heavyweights.
In both cases, the winner gets bragging rights until the rematches. Usually, Lewis-Palmer comes out on top, but that certainly is no guarantee this season.
Through Jan. 16, Lewis-Palmer had a modest 7-5 record, including an uncharacteristic four-game losing streak. The Rangers opened PPAC play with victories over Falcon and Discovery Canyon, but lost to Vista Ridge, 49-45, on Jan. 15. It was Lewis-Palmer’s first league loss since Jan. 24, 2018 — a 50-41 setback at Palmer Ridge — in their last 24 games.
I was at that Lewis-Palmer vs. Palmer Ridge game in 2018. It was a wild scene. Bears’ fans stormed the court after the final buzzer sounded like their team had just won a state title. The Rangers actually advanced to the state finals that season, losing to Longmont.
Lewis-Palmer is 15-2 all-time vs. Palmer Ridge since the two teams played each other for the first time in the 2009-10 playoffs. The Rangers won that first-round game, 64-47.
Palmer Ridge’s other victory over Lewis-Palmer came in 2013. I was also at that game at the Bear Cave. It was also a scene for the ages.
There is a ton of familiarity between the two programs, starting with Palmer Ridge coach Nick Mayer. He is a Lewis-Palmer graduate and played for the Rangers in the mid-1990s. A couple of his assistants used to be involved with Lewis-Palmer basketball.
Mayer started the Palmer Ridge program from scratch in 2007 and has worked tirelessly over the years to build a state-championship caliber squad. This season began a little rough for his team when they lost seven of their first nine games, but they began PPAC play with wins over Air Academy and Falcon.
Cheyenne Mountain might be good enough to win the state this season, which would mark the first in program history. The Indians, through Jan. 16, were 11-0 and ranked first in the state in the writers/coaches poll, and fourth in the RPI standings.
Indians senior Javonte Johnson — he will play for the University of New Mexico next season — has been his usual dominant self, averaging a double-double. His 29 points per game average is bolstered by a 50-point performance against Discovery Canyon on Jan. 15.
The Indians will likely be playing with a chip on their shoulders. Last season, they lost both games to Lewis-Palmer by 36 and 41 points. In fact, Cheyenne Mountain has not defeated Lewis-Palmer in their last 10 meetings. The Indians’ last victory over the Rangers was on Feb. 7, 2014 (56-51). Cheyenne Mountain won both meetings between the clubs that season.
I am not exaggerating when I say that the PPAC is probably the best 4A conference in the state. Since 2011-12, Lewis-Palmer has won three state championships and Air Academy has won one. Two other times Lewis-Palmer played in the finals. Several other PPAC teams, including Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain (2013-14) have advanced to the Final Four.
I would not be surprised to see Cheyenne Mountain make a deep playoff run this season. I also suspect that Lewis-Palmer will continue to improve as the winter moves along and surprise a few people in the postseason.
See you at the gym.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.