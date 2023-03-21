Blake Nelson is committing to Beloit College in Wisconsin.

“He is our 3rd signee this year so far after our two Fall Commits,” Lewis-Palmer Coach Brett Lester said.

Nelson is just now starting his senior year season, his third with the varsity team. He primarily plays catcher, but can handle the infield and even pitches when called upon. Over 39 games played at a Ranger, Nelson has a current .337 batting average.

Those previous Lewis-Palmer signers:

Matt Rhoades — Concordia University

Chance Hughson — Northland College