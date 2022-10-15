The Rampart Rams got trapped in a tough spot early in Saturday’s boys soccer game against Palmer Ridge. Palmer Ridge scored just three minutes into the game, putting the Rams behind the eight ball early.
That early deficit didn’t alarm Rampart, though. The Rams scored the next four goals to earn a 4-1 win.
“We started chipping away at them and started getting our passes where we needed them,” Rampart coach Karl Anderson said.
When Palmer Ridge scored its first goal — an easy shot on a breakaway from Bryce Foster — it would have been easy for the Rams to panic.
But they didn’t. It was just a matter of settling into the game.
“It’s one of those things where you don’t like giving up an early goal, but then you kind of figure out what the offense is doing for the other team,” Anderson said. “There’s a lot of time left. The attitude was we had a lot of game left, so we just have to keep on the right track of what we have to do to get successful.”
That optimism paid off in the 28th minute, when Rampart’s Riley Opp scored to make it 1-1.
Anderson believes scoring before halftime turned the tide of the game.
“It’s always big to even it up before half,” Anderson said. “The further we get along in the game and we have a 1-0 score, you start doing things you don’t need to do where that’s not our style.”
The Rams got another spark early into the second half. A Palmer Ridge forward collided with Rampart goalkeeper Nick Bollinger, but the officials didn’t give the Bears' player a card.
Although Bollinger was OK and able to play the rest of the game, the Rams took it personally.
“It became a little more intense of a game,” Anderson said. “It kind of heated up and made us say, ‘Maybe we do need to play a little harder.’”
Rampart’s heightened intensity was evident — the Rams scored three second-half goals to run away with the victory. Their second-half scorers were Sam Martinez, Eli Bastiaansen and Noah O’Neal.
The win is Rampart’s third in a row, following a two-game skid. The Rams are 8-5 overall.
Because Rampart is in Class 5A and Palmer Ridge is 4A, Saturday’s contest was a non-league game. But seeing how the Bears are among Class 4A’s top teams, Anderson said his group treated it like a postseason setting.
“Coming into the end of the season and playing a team like that, it’s always fun to play it like a playoff situation,” Anderson said. “It was a tough battle; they always play us well.”
Rampart will look for its fourth win in a row against Fountain-Fort Carson on Monday.
As for Palmer Ridge, Saturday’s loss was the Bears’ third defeat in four games. They are 9-5 overall and will look to get back in the win column Tuesday at Lewis-Palmer.
