“I love what I do,” says First National Bank CFO Quentin Leighty of Monument. “Though I come from a banking family, I started on the ground floor as a teller and have honestly enjoyed every step of the journey so far.”
A native of Kansas whose family moved to Las Animas, Colo. when he was 3, Quentin pretty much grew up in the First National Bank of Las Animas. “It was founded in 1901, and I’m proud to have been a part of our growth from a $15 million entity in 1982 when an investor group my dad put together bought the bank, to the seven-location, $442 million company we are today.”
The road from Las Animas (located between La Junta and Lamar on Highway 50, about 90 miles east of Pueblo) to Monument was a bit of a winding one and included stops in Florida and Seattle along with a mental/attitudinal change of direction along the way. “I thought I wanted to be a football coach and history teacher in high school, but after getting into business classes in college I changed my mind.”
Quentin, who played football and baseball at Las Animas High (and club baseball for a season in college) graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a major in business finance, and a minor in economics. Another important college-days discovery for Quentin, in addition to his professional epiphany, was meeting his future wife Angela on the UNC campus.
After heading to Washington, where Angela received her master’s degree in clinical psychology from Seattle Pacific University [the school at which Lorna Searle was matriculating when she met my Dad in 1955, for the record … small world!], Quentin got the call to join the team at the FNB-Monument office in 2005. He began as junior lender and investment portfolio manager at the Monument office, which opened in 2002.
“We didn’t have any real connections around here other than the bank, but this is where the opportunity was so we took the plunge in 2005,” Quentin explains. “We moved into Jackson Creek and lived there and Gelenagle before building in Red Rock Ranch in 2014, and we call Monument home.” The couple’s four kids (Anna, 15; Noah, 13, Clare, 11, and 8-year-old Jenna) are all L-P district students, with the younger kids enrolled at Monument Academy and Anna a rising sophomore at Palmer Ridge High. “We have four terrific kids, and love getting out and doing things as a family: skiing and ATVing … and we just got mountain bikes. Look out, Mount Herman!”
The Palmer Divide region (Quentin’s oversight these days are as CFO of the company and Market President for Northern El Paso County) and is a long way away from his roots, culturally and environmentally ― Las Animas is a mostly rural farming/ranching community―but the banking business remains essentially the same. “It’s about helping people get where they want to go in their businesses and personally … about being a good neighbor and an active part of the community.”
The newest member of the bank’s family is the Flying Horse branch (they call their different locations “offices” as opposed to branches), at the corner of Highway 83 and North Gate Boulevard, which opened in early May.
“Opening a new location is always a challenge, but the timing of this one makes it even more so,” says Quentin. “We’re adapting well, though, and even with lobby services unavailable for our first couple of weeks, we managed to handle every customer need through online tools and our drive-up system. We’re making the best of the situation, as are our customers — I see evidence every day that this community is committed to not letting these challenges get the best of us.”
And lest ye labor under the misconception that Mr. Leighty (rhymes with “sweetie”) has left the rural life completely behind, he directly left our interview-visit to head to Kansas to help his brother Brian with the annual branding of some 220 head of Red Angus on the family farm (homesteaded by their great-grandfather) near the town of Dighton.
“It’s hard work, but we love being a part of this and the wheat harvest. And, I get to come back to something I love on Monday! I’m very blessed in this regard, and very grateful.”
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.