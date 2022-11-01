MONUMENT • Ten candidates are seeking election to either a seat on the town board of trustees or a mayoral seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Four trustee seats are up for grabs as well as the mayor’s role. Candidates for mayor are Mitch LaKind and Jim Romanello, while trustee candidates are Redmond Ramos, Darcy Schoening, Ron Stephens, Marco P. Fiorito, Jason Gross, Kenneth Kimple, Sana Abbott and Steve King.
The Tribune asked each of them a handful of questions, and the following is the second part of two of candidates’ responses, featuring answers provided by Abbott, Fiorito, Kimple, LaKind and Ramos. The first half, with responses from Gross, King, Romanello, Schoening and Stephens, published Oct. 26. Answers have been edited for length. Not every candidate responded to every question.
Please describe your history and attachment to Monument and any experience professionally, personally or in public service which qualifies you as a candidate for office? What skill sets do you feel you bring to the office you are seeking?
Abbott: I have lived in Monument since May 2005. My teens and I are part of the D38 family since they were in pre-school. I have been in my neighborhood HOA for over eight years. Last year, I was part of the Save Monument movement that prevented warehouses from being built in my own backyard. In 2021, I was voted in as part of the commissioners to draft the Home Rule Charter for Monument in an attempt to allow Monument to govern itself. I am also on the Downtown Monument Committee to put guidelines in place for businesses. I have been working in the defense industry since 2005. So I am well aware of the need to follow protocols and processes that bring transparency to everyone involved. Being an organized person, as well as thorough and honest is also a plus for this position.
Fiorito: My wife and I moved to Colorado in 2010, when we were both in the Air Force. We started looking for a forever place and in 2012 we found it in Monument. We moved into our forever home in 2013, and have been here ever since. We absolutely love this area, the wildlife we get to see coming through our yard, and the people firmly committed to the betterment of this area. Soon after moving here, I was appointed, then elected, to the Triview Metro Board. I have had the privilege of serving Triview residents for the last eight years that brought “water independence” to the east side of Monument, with a concerted effort at diversified renewable water rights and the infrastructure to bring the water up here, collaborating with regional water entities and governments to accomplish it. I bring diverse skill sets to the office. I firmly believe in asking questions as part of my never-ending education. I believe in respectful discussions to understand other’s positions and to foster greater collaboration among the trustees. We are all neighbors wanting the best for our town. Rather than division, we should all strive for cohesion and collaboration, while respecting each other’s differences.
Kimple: Family and I moved to Monument in 2016 after I completed 30 years of service in the U.S. Navy and retired a Master Chief Petty Officer. We first visited Monument in 2014 and fell in love with the town, its amenities and people, and knew this would be “home” for us. My wife and I began substitute teaching in D38 in 2016. Shortly thereafter she became a permanent teacher and continues teaching in D38. I served as HOA president in our community until 2018; was appointed to the planning commission and served until late 2018; and was on the board of adjustment until late 2018. I stepped down from all three boards when I decided to run for trustee. I’m the Airfield Manager at Fort Carson, employed with the Department of Army as a GS-13 civilian. I’ve been in this role since 2020, responsible for the administrative matters of the airfield and airfield operations. I coordinate with aviation units, air traffic control, civil engineering, public works, and other on-base as well as off-base civilian agencies to ensure a safe airfield environment for aircraft operations within the national airspace system. Previously, I was an airport operations officer at Denver International Airport. Occasionally, on my off days, I still substitute within D38 to support our schools, teachers and students. I believe my background, having served in a diverse culture and dynamic environments, paired with my community involvement, professional career and personal growth have afforded me the skills to work with others, value others’ opinions, find common ground, patience, and put others before self.
LaKind: My first time visiting Monument was in 2004, when I had dinner with one of my colleagues from Hewlett Packard. After becoming empty nesters in 2017, my partner Carol and I decided to move to Colorado. We rediscovered Monument by way of getting alerts on available housing, as the market was very tight at the time. We feel blessed to wake up every day and look west and see the town and mountains. My qualifications begin with almost 10 years of honorable service to our nation; five in the U.S. Navy, four in the Arizona Army National Guard, and one as a civilian contractor to the Air Force. I have worked in IT for over 30 years and currently have 70 employees reporting to me, which supports over 12,000 customers. I personally direct the day-to-day operations of dozens of critical software applications, which contribute to my company’s success. As mayor, I will bring vision, collaboration, cooperation, leadership, and the willingness to listen to the people.
Ramos: My wife and our family moved to Monument over 20 years ago. We absolutely love our town and want our kids to grow up in Monument as well.
Development: Hypothetically, If a newly proposed development in a PUD zoned area has three areas of citizen concerns; 1. density, 2. building heights, setbacks and views preservation, 3. commercial versus industrial uses, and you had a chance to work with the developer to make compromised changes, which concern would you be most willing to abandon to preserve the results of the other two?
Abbott: Industrial doesn’t belong in this town, but clearly several people on the previous board of trustees thought so. The fact that we already have a UPS facility and a huge liquor distribution center is coming to this town, it’s mind boggling. But I would certainly focus on density and setbacks/views first, and then ask our Save Monument family to support commercial vs. industrial — they’ve helped before and I know they’d do it again. We don’t need more density in this town, and the view corridor is what makes Monument MONUMENT!
Fiorito: I don’t believe “abandoning” concerns is the right word or approach. At the sketch step of development is when compromise is the most likely to garner the best design between what the town wants/needs and what the developer’s market research says is in the realm of the possible. The one change I want to see adopted, suggested by another candidate, is a mid-step addition akin to a design review allowing for final edits/changes before a developer can still make changes. When a developer comes before the board for final PUD approval, it’s too late to change. At that point it’s a strict process in which the board must simply judge a plan on only the merits of meeting the law’s intent. It is important that as a town we provide everyone, residents and developers with a predictable, repeatable and just process that everyone can depend on. I also want to see a resident-led strategic vision developed to build upon the comprehensive plan to clearly describe what we want our town to look like in five years’ time. If the comprehensive plan is the equivalent of the “bones,” then the strategic vision is the equivalent of the meat upon those bones. The strategic vision should provide developers a general understanding of what we want, what we feel we need, and what is acceptable in terms of commercial and residential beyond what the regulations state. The developers, in turn, would be able to provide us with market research of what is in the realm of the possible. This would lead to a compromise between what is possible and is wanted.
Kimple: The town’s comprehensive plan is the guiding document for current and future planned land use, transportation and infrastructure systems; it is a road map which the town has for itself. It helps the community stay on course and ensures that new development occurs in a manner supported by the residents of the town and surrounding areas. Also, it balances the rights of the individual/landowner with the interests of the community at large. Combined with the town code of ordinance which sets the zoning and subdivision regulations, these two documents shall be reviewed when development applications are submitted for consistency and full compliance in meeting these documents. As well, it also ensures development is in a manner the community desires. Anything outside the scope of these documents is a “request” from the developer to deviate from. I would need to know exactly why there is a need to deviate from these documents, and proof of the need for deviation. I firmly believe standards have been set to follow these documents for reasons such as safety, community character, community value and quality of life. That said, it is up to the landowner/developer to meet the requirements and I believe enough rezoning has taken place for all the wrong reasons and against the support or wants of the community. Therefore, I am not in favor of any further development changes to the code or comprehensive plan. Remaining land uses/zoning are set and should be adhered to. So, is compromise really needed?
LaKind: First, let me address “and you had a chance.” I plan to form two committees that will include town residents, staff, and members of the board and planning commission. These committees will be responsible for working with developers before plans are ever submitted to the town, having discussions and compromising to guide the project to be in alignment with the town’s codes and comprehensive plans, all while respecting the landowner’s current rights. If successful, we should avoid getting to a point where we need to abandon citizens’ concerns.
Ramos: I am not willing to abandon any of these proposed concerns. These concerns have been swept under the rug because these PUD zoned areas were approved during the height of COVID 2020. I believe we need a review of anything passed that did not have proper representation from the town residents.
Water: Updating the town’s water infrastructure required it to make use of participation bonds to fund it. With the cost of materials in all trades of the construction industry getting exponentially more expensive and less available, what ideas do you have to ensure there is additional funding for future projects and completion of existing projects?
Abbott: Everyone in town has their minds on future water in this town. I would love if local town events were to raise funds for future projects and the completion of existing water projects. Or take advantage of programs like the bill the Colorado Water Conservation Board is developing to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, the local government and nonprofit organizations, by July 2023. This might not appeal to everyone, but it is another option. This new law will pay between $1-$3 per square foot of grass that is removed. We should also continue to pursue grants as they are available to support these water efforts.
Fiorito: The level of uncertainty surrounding materials pricing has made forecasting when it is best to start projects quite difficult. Therefore, we must plan for continued economic instability. Effective and efficient use of our 2C funds is critical toward this end, as well as judicious use of municipal bonds. We must also look at our enterprise fees and rates to ensure these accurately reflect the costs of providing services while also preparing for the future.
Kimple: A water budget is an essential element in water resource management. It provides an understanding of historical conditions and how future changes to supply, demand, hydrology, population, land use and climate may affect the area’s water resources. Water budgets are an important tool for water agencies for things such as water supply planning and evaluating the effectiveness of management actions to ensure long-term sustainability of surface water and groundwater resources in the area. Paired with the shared responsibility of securing non-federal cost-share partners to meet project or program funding needs and leveraging funding through collaborative partnerships, to include regional coordination. As well, seeking/applying for merit-based funding, meaning grants or other services. I’d encourage town staff to work with all the water agencies which serve the town and reach out to the Bureau of Reclamation for input and cost savings recommendations. This agency’s mission is to manage, develop and protect water and related sources in an environmentally and economically sound manner in the interest of the public.
LaKind: Funding infrastructure projects of any kind will come at a cost that will eventually come down to the taxpayers footing the bill. Which mechanism is used would likely depend on how large the project is. The problem is that the Tri-Lakes region has too many independent water providers serving a small amount of the region’s population; the Town of Monument, Woodmoor, TriView Metro, Donala, Cherokee and Palmer Lake. And there is the outlier, Monument Sanitation. My suggestion is that these districts combine their resources under one authority and provider, taking advantage of being able to negotiate all the complexities and legalities as it pertains to Colorado water law from a position of a larger single entity vs. six smaller ones economies of scale that benefit the ultimate customer, citizens.
Ramos: “But the developers told us they did a water study and everything was hunky-dory….” The sad truth is, many of the projects we are facing could have been funded if we simply did not rezone without requiring developers to heavily contribute to our town’s infrastructure. As of now, it’s not even close to enough. The residents are later asked to foot the bill.
Retaining staff. Even with smart commercial development, it would take some time for the town to start seeing additional revenue from it. What ideas do you propose for attracting and retaining quality town staff without relying on projections from additional commercial developments in years to come?
Abbott: With inflation going out of the roof, I’d say a competitive salary would be No. 1 for me. Also a great, flexible work environment is just as important for those with family. The town should allow for a few days of remote work, depending on the positions, if that is what is needed by the employee. Technology makes this possible.
Fiorito: First and foremost, we must prove to Monument staff that we value their work and their commitment. We do this by empowering them to make as many decisions at the lowest levels. This not only makes Monument more efficient and responsive to residents, but also proves to staff we value their opinions and experience. This empowerment doesn’t happen in a vacuum; direction and boundaries must be clear and concise and delivered not just from the town manager, but also endorsed by the town board.
Monument staff must also be encouraged to bring issues up to the town manager as well as to the board, without repercussions or fear of retribution. And pay and bonuses must reflect Monument staff’s work and commitment to the residents.
Kimple: A multi-step approach needs to be applied and culture needs to change. First, look at modifying the candidate screening process while ensuring a proper onboarding and orientation program is implemented. Every new hire should be set up for success from the start and explained how they can contribute and thrive in their role. Other measure/actions which could be taken are to review, update or implement mentorship programs, compensation packages, perks and wellness offerings.
Communication is vital; employees should feel they can come to supervisors with ideas, questions and concerns at any time. Promoting timely, constructive and positive communications needs to be maintained across the entire team. Continuous feedback on performance while also making it a priority to invest in training and professional development. Ensuring formal and informal recognition and rewards systems are used, while a work-life balance is maintained. Can any flexible work arrangements be established? Meaning, utilizing a compressed workweek, flextime, or maybe a partial telecommuting option.
LaKind: Retaining town staff starts with valuing the employees that are dedicated to the health, safety and welfare of the town, its residents, business owners and visitors. That begins with members of the board and planning commission always treating the employees with dignity and respect. I would work with the town’s HR director and town manager to look at ideas that are used in both the public and private sectors to attract town staff. Employee engagement is a critical component of retention, so I would look to see what programs are in place today that could lead to lower attrition rates.
Ramos: If you build “big,” we will lose the character of our town. The more people we carelessly bring to live in town, the more resources needed to support them. Focusing on commercial, retail, restaurants, etc., will increase sales tax revenue without increasing the burden on residents. Sales tax is a huge source of income for the town. We should focus on and encourage commercial, retail, restaurants, etc. that would benefit the residents of our town. Residents benefit from the enjoyment and sales tax income from new restaurants, ice cream shops, sport centers, movie theaters, etc.
They do NOT benefit from giant apartment complexes. The apartment complex that was just approved, that Save Monument, Mitch [LaKind] and I fought hard to change or deny, will potentially bring in over 500 new apartments. That’s over a thousand new residents in a town that already struggles to provide jobs for residents. Every apartment built creates a long-term burden for the town; electricity, water, police need, schooling need, road wear, etc.
That is why I strongly oppose rezoning commercial areas to residential or PUDs that allow developers to cram as many apartments and tiny lot homes as they see fit. Imagine what that area COULD have been. That could have essentially been an extension of our amazing downtown. With local businesses similar to Black Forest Foods, La Casa Fiesta, Trails End Taproom, Lolley’s Ice Cream, Coffee Cup, The Love Shop, 3 Hundred Days Distillery, Bliss Studio & Gallery, Covered Treasures Bookstore, Monumental Miniatures & Toys, and so many others.
What is an example from your experience, either professional, personal or in civic service, where you took on a leadership role to help a group achieve a goal or solve an active problem?
Abbott: I was asked to join my home association years ago because we had a tough time getting dependable folks to support the neighborhood. After seeing the effort involved and how we could better our neighborhood, I didn’t look back, I’ve been on the HOA ever since. When we don’t get the support we need from the management company, you must step forward and do what you must to keep the HOA running properly. Doing the work and holding folks accountable is a must, and gets our neighbors requests, and issues resolved.
Fiorito: As a member of the Afghan Threat Finance Cell in 2011, I led the Strategic Assessment Cell, responsible for identifying strategic financial threats to Afghanistan and U.S. reconstruction projects. We were able to identify several personalities involved with the financing of illicit drugs and the movement of illicit financial assets that were threatening the internal stability of Afghanistan. We then had to work with several different U.S. government agencies as well as international investigative organizations to “follow the money” with the intent of identifying the sources and methods of illicit financing and put a stop to them. It was a lot of hard work, very detailed, very methodical, but very rewarding in the end.
Kimple: I believe leadership is a measurable, learnable, and teachable set of behaviors. During my military career I’ve had the privilege to be entrusted with leading air traffic control teams at both shore commands and serving at-sea on aircraft carriers. Guiding, directing, and controlling aircraft at sea to land onboard a moving, pitching carrier deck in 60-second intervals can be stressful. Working in that environment, I had to empower others, while simultaneously and consistently develop others, and motivate my team to help individuals realize their potential, build skill sets and achieve goals. Similarly, I’m doing this daily as the airfield manager, leading by example, sharing the vision and goals to the team while enabling and empowering them to not just meet but excel at accomplishing the mission.
Ramos: I have never backed down in our fight to protect Monument from developers trying to cram unwanted high density housing down our throats. I have consistently voted no when it mattered. Unfortunately, I have been voted down, time and time again. I truly look forward to having more people on the board who would have the courage to stand alongside Mitch and I and fight for the town’s best interest. Steve King and Kenneth Kimple, Thanks for fighting for us already.
What is an example while working with a group to achieve a goal or solve a problem where you decided to compromise your own opinions to reach said goal? Explain why you decided to change your direction.
Abbott: At work, we had a goal to finish a software development task. There was a software process we had to adhere to that was something that we typically did and part of the process. Another developer wanted to go a slightly different direction. As stubborn as I can be, we had to agree to meet in the middle to get the task completed on time. It turned out just fine using both of our methods to get it done. You have to be flexible at times to reach your goals. Hear others opinions and always ask questions. Working together is the best solution at the end of the day.
Fiorito: In 2018, the Triview Board decided to expand Jackson Creek Pkwy. I wanted to have developers fund part of it. However, after much discussion, the decision was made to use Triview funds, with the intent of stimulating further commercial development to improve Monument’s sales tax revenue. At the time the Board was concerned there was not enough commercial development to bring in more sales tax to fulfill all the operations and maintenance tasks required of the increasing residential development. Sure enough, once Jackson Creek Pkwy was expanded, commercial development began to take shape, gradually bringing in more sales tax revenue for Monument.
Kimple: In reality, compromise means working things out, or as Webster’s says in a secondary meaning, “an adjustment of opposing principles.” As such compromise is essential to getting things done, not only in government but also in the private sector. It can mean the difference between failure and success. Have I compromised in my military career or now professional career as a leader? Yes, because it is also a part of building both professional and personal relationships. I have a motto, “do things by the book, with the book open while maintaining a questioning attitude.” This has served me well in the past and present performing my job as a leader and manager. While allowing me the flexibility to work with others and compromise in achieving a known and agreed goal if needed.
Ramos: Recently, we had a very large warehouse project planned that essentially no one in town wanted. I and many friends and family protested this project and fought very hard to protect our town. I commend the developer. Steve Shuck, for sitting down with residents and volunteering to change the plan into something much more palatable for current residents. This was a compromise made between the residents and the developers. Both sides made sacrifices. It would have been great to have that same compromise with Monument Junction West. Unfortunately, as we were told by Doug Stimple of Classic Homes, “for the community to get to vote… for the question to be ‘Why don’t you listen to the community and do what they tell you?’ That’s not the role the community plays in this.” As a resident, this is all of the proof we need on why we should not approve rezones to residential or PUDs anymore. We are constantly being taken advantage of by the very people who think the community should not get to vote on what happens in their town.
What is an example while working with a group you decided to “stick to your guns” to reach said goal despite common opinions? Explain why you remained staunch in your position.
Abbott: The career I’ve been in for the last 20-plus years, the defense industry, there are always forms to fill, board meetings to attend for approvals for any contractual changes. A group I worked with at a previous company wanted to press on with changes without going through the proper channels. I’m a stickler for process, so naturally I pushed back. Had they done that and not gone through the proper boards to get approval, it would have cost the company more money in the end and the customers’ distrust as well. Trust is everything. Once that’s broken, relationships fall apart. So I said NO, we do it the right way... every time.
Fiorito: In 2019, Triview began to study Colorado Springs Utilities’ NMCI project more seriously. Separately, Triview began exploring the Northern Delivery System (NDS) that it believed Tri-Lakes municipal and water entities would be on board with. Unfortunately, only Forest Lakes so far has joined these efforts. The Triview board was surprised and disappointed to say the least, as these two projects can provide the most expedient and realistic opportunities for the Tri-Lakes area to reduce cost, improve efficiencies, and provide a secure water future. As Triview has continued with Forest Lakes partners, these two efforts are very close to fruition and the projects will go a long way in providing water and wastewater service to the residents. The NDS remains a real, viable option for Monument and it is not too late to join.
Kimple: Again, as I’ve stated before, “Do things by the book, with the book open while maintaining a questioning attitude” has served me well keeping all my employees, bosses, and facility safe. Using this technique has been challenging at times. There have been plenty of times members wanted to deviate the rules for an individual (self) gain or to only benefit a few individuals. Knowing this and staying the course was the best action because as a leader you must weigh options and understand how future results/outcomes may change or be challenged by not following the rules or guidelines.
Ramos: I think every board member should research every topic, listen to the town and presenters, then make the decision that they individually believe is the best for the town. The board should not be a team. It is a group of seven individuals elected to represent the town. We should not try to be friends up there. We should make INDIVIDUAL choices. There have been multiple instances where I have voted opposite others on the board because I felt it was the right decision to protect the town.
Having participated in the Monument Candidates Forum at the Tri-Lakes Chamber, and having heard all the other candidates’ responses that night, what about you is unique among the field of candidates?
Abbott: My parents came to the states from Jordan, Amman in 1972. They didn’t speak English but fought hard to learn the language and make a home for my three siblings and myself, a toddler at the time. They loved the United States and took the citizenship exam and got their citizenship the right way. I’m very proud of that. For all intents and purposes I’m as American as they come, and their hardships are not lost on me. They taught me to work hard and fight for what’s right. I love this country more than anything and this town slightly more. I intend on fighting for Monument, and even if I’m not elected, I’m still reading the meeting packets, attending the meetings and making sure every vote makes sense for this town. And if it doesn’t, our SaveMonument family will have another fight on its hands.
Fiorito: For starters, the fact that we have eight candidates to choose from, and that each candidate is a strong advocate for Monument is already a win for all of us. For myself, I bring a spirit of collaboration and discussion to any group. I like asking questions and I encourage others to do the same. I strongly believe that you achieve more with honey than you do with vinegar. I also bring a significant amount of experience within the “water world” and its intricacies. Lastly, I have an ability to think outside the box allowing the group to take advantage of non-traditional options that may save time, effort, or money in the long run.
Kimple: I have not nor will serve any special interest groups. I’ve listed on my website what groups I am affiliated with, pay membership fees, dues or I’m involved with. If contacted by a special interest group, I will post and publicly state who contacted me. Additionally, if I am blessed to have earned being a BOT and any special interest group wants to sit down and meet with me, I will ensure a third party is in the room to make sure all discussions are monitored and shared afterwards.
LaKind: I am 100% committed to the people of Monument, and our neighboring communities. I did not go out and seek the endorsements of other elected representatives or special interest groups. Nor did I accept campaign contributions from PACs, companies, or members of the community at large that I believe do not always have the best intentions for Monument.
Ramos: Vote for the candidates that will protect the town. I am one of those candidates. There are a few other great candidates who are running to be a new Trustee that I have faith will vote to protect us as well. Steve and Kenneth have my vote. The main difference is that I have already proven my dedication up on the podium.
Social media opinions at times have suggested those who serve public office, even for the Town of Monument, are serving special interest groups over the citizens, what response do you have to those kinds of claims from Monument citizens?
Abbott: I’ve felt this way for YEARS. So I am in their camp. This has to change now, that’s why I decided to run. People cannot hide their true motives any longer thanks to social media. Public office positions ’should’ vote on town matters with the people’s interest at heart, but they have not in the past. Change is coming. If I get elected, the real work starts and this BS stops.
Fiorito: We’re all neighbors wanting what’s best for our town. Making accusations, spreading rumors, and declaring perceptions as facts are not helpful to any discussions. Many times, if we as neighbors sit down and talk to each other, we’ll find many more similarities than differences. I want a greater sense of civility and compassion in our discussions. Ultimately, we all want the same thing: an amazing town that is great to live in and awesome to visit.
Kimple: I honestly believe there are some great, knowledgeable candidates for BOT, who want to serve not just the residents of the town, but the surrounding communities as well. Unfortunately, there are some current members of the BOT who either have other intentions, personal agendas or have accepted campaign contributions that are driving ulterior motives vice first and foremost properly representing the residents and community. That said, I believe my background experience in the military, combined with having served on the Planning Commission in 2017/18, Board of Adjustment in 2017/2018 and current professional job matched with my professional development and education has provided me with the foundation to best serve and represent the residents of the town and surrounding communities. I have consistently stayed engaged with the BOT and Planning Commission over the course of time bringing up concerns and matters of interest regarding not following either the Comprehensive Plan or town ordinance as development plans were submitted. I look forward to serving the community and listening to resident’s ideas and suggestions to make sure Monument remains a special place for seniors, families and young professionals to live, thrive and enjoy all that it has to offer.
LaKind: I am only interested in and have said repeatedly that I am beholden to the people who vote for me. Others may feel they owe those that fund their campaigns some loyalty, which is why after speaking with citizens, I decided not to accept any form of support from special interest groups. If candidates believe that serving special interest groups is in the best interest of Monument, then their answers to this question should reflect that – and so far, I have not seen that.
Ramos: “Bribery is the act of offering someone money or something valuable in order to persuade them to do something for you.” Those who accepted thousands of dollars from Classic Homes voted to protect Classic Homes last BOT meeting. Mitch and I voted to protect the town. I firmly believe elected officials in our town should not be able to accept donations from developers.
In what ways are you/are you not in support of the Home Rule Charter presented to voters Nov. 8?
Abbott: I was elected as one commissioner of nine to draft the charter. I am so proud of it. It was a lot of hard work. Nine people coming together for the sake of the town. This charter, if voted for, will hold the board accountable — that’s one of my favorite parts. It will also allow Monument to accrue funds from taxes on hotels and other extended stay places.
Monument should be its own municipality. It’s growing, and most importantly, it’s strong enough to govern itself.
Fiorito: I am 100% in favor of Home Rule for Monument. It gives us greater flexibility, power and responsibility to ourselves. I want to give a shoutout to the charter committee members for their dedication to Monument.
That said, there are a few things I would like to see changed.
First and foremost, Section 2.2, mandating the voting division of east and west needs to be discarded. It will only lead to further division within Monument and not to greater cohesion. There are better ways to ensure representation for a town of 10,000 people. I would also like to see Section 7 rewritten to make the police chief and department separate from the town manager and directly answerable to the town council. Lastly, I would like several senior positions within the Monument staff, namely town clerk, finance director, and chief of water department, administratively answerable to the town council while supervised day-to-day by the town manager. These three positions are critical to the long-term functioning of the town, and these positions should answer to the town council.
Kimple: I fully support the Home Rule Charter and will vote yes for ballot measure 2A! This is an opportunity for a citizen-based government and strengthens the power of the citizens of Monument to address matters of local concern at the local level, enjoy all the benefits of self-governance and a path for a successful future.
LaKind: I am 100% supporting the Home Rule Charter. As a trustee, I attended multiple training sessions on the benefits of Monument moving from Statutory to Home Rule.
The board, agreeing with these benefits, unanimously voted to form and fund a commission and put the finished charter before the people for a vote. Recent actions taken by trustees having buyer’s remorse about Home Rule do not serve the people of Monument. There was ample time and opportunity for questions to be asked before any vote was taken by the board.
Yet, a few weeks before the people will vote, challenges are made regarding the legality of the formation of districts — including gerrymandering, no requirement for a balanced budget, and a frivolous complaint was filed about campaign finance. And given the fact that a recently formed issue committee has received $16K in contributions (one from Littleton and the other from Cañon City), it has but one intention — killing the 2A initiative. Why are outsiders meddling in our town’s business supported by current trustees? Those trustees behind the attempt to kill Home Rule for what are obviously political reasons should be reminded that per Colorado statute, members of the board are non-partisan. Furthermore, not one trustee commented about the charter until citizens announced their candidacy for the open seats. And for those on the board who have stated attracting and retaining town staff is a priority, these actions spit in the faces of the town staff who worked so diligently alongside the Home Rule Charter Commission to draft this charter. Not to mention all the work that will have to be done to bring the charter to life once passed. My final comments on this topic are about the law.
First, not a single trustee on the board is a licensed attorney in the state of Colorado, nor are they admitted to the Bar. Second, the attorney that was selected by the Home Rule Charter Commission has specific expertise in working with municipalities looking to write and adopt or amend a municipal charter and was selected for this very reason.
More precisely, the attorney has worked on developing four municipal charters, and 3 so far have successfully been adopted in Colorado. Also, the attorney currently represents or works for five municipal and county governments.
Finally, while some believe the charter has flaws, it also can be modified by the people. The board rarely puts the fate of the town in the hands of the people. We sit on the dais and vote on most matters on their behalf.
I say let the residents have their voices heard on Nov. 8.
Ramos: I support Home Rule. It simply gives us residents more of a say in our own town. It’s not extreme at all.
It’s a great way to protect us from unwanted state rules.
Anything else you would like to make sure the community knows about you prior to voting?
Abbott: This Board of Trustee office is a non-partisan, non-paid position. And if done the right way, a LOT of work. I have no qualms about doing it the right way, the honest way. I hope the community will vote for me because I care deeply. I encourage the citizens to make their voices heard and come to town meetings. But at the same time, when they’ve learned they can trust me, they won’t feel they have to attend EVERY meeting, because they’ll know Monuments’ best interest is the reason I’m running for Board of Trustee. Thank you for this opportunity.
Fiorito: I have spent a good deal of my life in service to our country, and I’m happy to have spent the last eight years in service to a portion of Monument. Now I am seeking the privilege of serving all of Monument, with the intent to ensure Monument has a positive and bright future ahead of it. Regardless of whether you vote for me or not, please vote. Every election is critically important to our future, so let’s make this election turnout a great one.
Kimple: The residents of Monument and surrounding communities are what makes this town such a great place to live. I know everyone has choices, again there are some great candidates for BOT this election. After folks researched all candidates, I would be honored to have earned your vote to be a member of the BOT, work with the other elected members of the board and help navigate and guide the town’s future. Thank you for your consideration!
LaKind: I began my life of service in June 1986 when I joined the US Navy. After my enlistment, and ten years later, I joined the Arizona Army National Guard two months before Sept. 11. After that enlistment was up, I worked as a contract for the Air Force, based in Thule, Greenland. Little did I know that adding a patio cover to my home would lead me to serve the community I love. Serving the people of Monument has been one of my greatest joys. I know that we have a lot of tough work ahead of us. But I have confidence that we can accomplish the goals we set out to because Together We Are Monumental.
Ramos: Those who took money from developers, voted to protect developers. It’s that simple. We don’t need politicians as board members. We need concerned residents. This is a volunteer position. It should not be a stepping stone to “bigger and better” political positions. This position should ONLY be for residents who want to volunteer some time to protect our town. Pay attention to the Save Monument Facebook page for up-to-date information as it is available.