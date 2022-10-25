MONUMENT • Ten candidates are seeking election to either a seat on the town board of trustees or a mayoral seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Four trustee seats are up for grabs as well as the mayor’s role. Candidates for mayor are Mitch LaKind and Jim Romanello, while trustee candidates are Redmond Ramos, Darcy Schoening, Ron Stephens, Marco P. Fiorito, Jason Gross, Kenneth Kimple, Sana Abbott and Steve King.
The Tribune asked each of them a handful of questions, and the following is the first part of two of half of the candidates’ responses, featuring answers provided by Gross, King, Romanello, Schoening and Stephens. The second half (with responses from Abbott, Fiorito, Kimple, LaKind and Ramos) will publish Nov. 2. Answers have been edited for length. Not every candidate responded to every question.
Describe your history and attachment to Monument and any experience professionally, personally or in public service which you feel qualifies you as a candidate for office. What skill sets do you feel you can bring to the office you are seeking?
King: I am a 30-year Colorado resident, and I relocated to Monument in 2018 from Parker. My wife and I chose Monument because of its proximity to nature and outdoor activities. We thoroughly enjoy the small-town atmosphere, and chose our home on the west side, close to the national forest. I was a planning commissioner for approximately nine years in a Denver suburb and looked forward to becoming a commissioner in Monument, which I became. I resigned from that position because of some Trustees taking away conditions that would have presented increased high density residential. I became one of the early members of Save Monument and have been very active in helping to minimize large development projects ever since, starting with the large distribution center project that will become more of a mixed-use community. I am also the chair of the Home Rule Charter Commission and helped to write the charter.
Romanello: I’ve lived in Monument since 2007. I was president of my HOA in Village Center estates, then president of our metro district and negotiated an IGA with the town that saved us from financial ruin. During that time the relationships I had have led me to run for trustee and have been serving since 2018. That history, my relationship with staff, the fact that I’ve had to petition the board for fair and reasonable treatment; as well as running a business for over two decades is my skill set.
Schoening: I love Monument. I’m currently a Monument trustee and wish to continue serving my constituents for another four years. I’m a small business owner in the community, and I’ve had to write paychecks and hire staff in this community. I’m also a mother of school-aged children in D38, so I’m extremely protective of Monument families.
Stephens: I have lived in this community for over 22 years. I have been active in our community supporting local charities and participating in family sports clubs. My wife and I have raised our family here going to sporting events and school events throughout our community. My skill sets are that I bring a reasoned and principled approach to governance. I always have a reason why I make the decisions that I do and I am glad to explain my position and concerns.
Development: Hypothetically, if a newly proposed development in a PUD zoned area has three areas of citizen concerns; 1. density, 2. building heights, setbacks and views preservation, 3. commercial versus industrial uses, and you had a chance to work with the developer to make compromised changes, which concern would you be most willing to abandon to preserve the results of the other two?
Gross: I would encourage citizens to work with the developer, leverage the town’s legal and planning professionals to educate everyone on the legal restrictions and rights of all concerned, and articulate to all the approved vision for that area of the town. The town comprehensive plan and zoning laws should inform both the PUD development and citizen’s understanding of the situation. I will work to make sure we get the plan right. Citizens working successfully with developers isn’t a delusion. In 2020, citizens in Woodmoor did just that to preserve nearby open space. The property went up for sale and the community worked with a developer to purchase the property. Homeowners were able to increase their lot sizes, the HOA gained open space for all to enjoy, and the developer was able to build some houses.
King: I have been in that position when a group of us from Save Monument worked together with a few developers to minimize the impact of development on the community. Density is the No. 1 concern. . By controlling density, you limit building heights since it’s very expensive to go vertical, and much cheaper to keep structures under four stories tall. That also controls the setbacks, since there is more land available to spread out into, and it only makes sense to push back the structures off the road. It also preserves views by the same methodology, since there is more land to spread out into. That doesn’t completely solve the problem of industrial or commercial development, but density can also control those uses if density is placed as a maximum allowable square footage available for use.
Romanello: Development, water and staff are the three biggest concerns to the town. With development, I believe it must be viewed from three lenses; property rights, needs of town/community and a fiduciary responsibility to our town. When I bought in Village Center in 2007, I asked my Realtor what could go in in Jackson Creek, he told me plainly that it could be a three-story commercial. What is zoned is zoned. I believe each future development needs to be evaluated independently and fairly. All three of your concerns; density, building rights, commercial vs. industrial have to do with the above three lenses I mentioned above and neither can be segregated.
Schoening: Commercial versus industrial use is a zoning issue, and zoning is a privilege, not a right. Density is the most critical issue because density changes the character of the town irreparably by moving more (people) to Monument who otherwise couldn’t afford to live here. High density is continuously marketed as “affordable housing,” but residents aren’t asking for Monument to become more urban. They can keep high density housing and subsidized housing in Boulder where they belong.
Stephens: The board’s primary purpose in reviewing a PUD is to act in a quasi-judicial manner and determine if the proposed plan is compliant with the ordinances and town code. If the current ordinances are not satisfactory to our citizens, I am open to changing them. This last year, we went through that process with the proposed warehouse on the east side. That process caused us to change our warehouse ordinances for industrial zoned properties. However, by law, we cannot arbitrarily and randomly vote no without providing a legal reason. Otherwise the town will be vulnerable to a lawsuit and having a judge override our decision.
Water: Updating the town’s water infrastructure required use of participation bonds. With the cost of materials in all trades of the construction industry getting more expensive and less available, what ideas would you have to ensure there is additional funding for future projects and completion of existing projects?
Gross: Fact No. 1: Nothing is free. Fact No. 2: Every choice has both positives and negatives. Assumption No. 1: Nothing will make our property value go to zero faster than no water. Assumption No. 2: Citizens want to live in and leave a sustainable community for our grandchildren to enjoy. Conclusion: All options are on the table including smart business development that serves Monument and provides tax revenue from our surrounding communities who also use the services, future bonds and grants, and appropriate taxes and fees as necessary. The “art” will be in balancing these options so the costs are as sustainable as the water we need. We will need to leverage the expertise of water and public financing professionals to help assess the best courses of action and work with our surrounding communities to share the regional infrastructure costs.
King: Additional revenue is required to take on any funding obligations, so we need to find sources of revenue, without creating additional burdens on existing residents. Obviously, grants should always be applied for, and passing Home Rule will allow us to collect hospitality taxes from hotels and short-term rentals. We can also self-collect sales taxes which has proven to increase sales tax revenue by eliminating the state acting as a middleman. In addition, it should be explored as to whether we develop our own building department. Building permits for residential houses are approximately $10,000 each, commercial is higher; 1,000 houses is approximately $10,000,000 in revenue. We have well in excess of this number already approved by this and previous boards, so someone will receive this revenue. Most of this property for development is rezoned, which increases the value of the land. If the property becomes worth more by rezoning, and the impact to the community becomes greater, the landowner should contribute more through impact fees to help create this infrastructure.
Romanello: We are going to finish both new water tanks and are working now on two possibilities for renewable water. I am spearheading a project to help with a 1041 permit issue with Pueblo County to help us with one of those possibilities.
Schoening: The Town of Monument cannot take out any more bonds. We’re operating like the federal government, as if debt has no consequence. We need to budget better while intelligently developing the remaining land in Monument so that we have strong tax revenue and strong reserves for years to come … so that my grandchildren can live in a prosperous Monument.
Stephens: I am proud to be part of initiating a water project to improve our aging water infrastructure. It will give us a new tank and replace older water lines. We are also working with regional water authorities to provide renewable water as well as expand our existing water capacities. We started this project before inflation began, so some of the work, the costs, and interest rates were set at a reasonable rate. Water has always been an area of focus and priority for me, and I am committed to ensuring that Monument has a sound water supply that continues into the future.
Retaining staff: Even with smart commercial development, it would take time for the town to start seeing additional revenue from it. What ideas would you propose for attracting and retaining quality town staff without relying on projections from additional commercial developments?
Gross: If we want our town run well by high performing town employees, then we need to compensate them like high performing employees. That said, are all functions the town is currently performing required to be accomplished by town staff? I would review town functions to see what might be cheaper to outsource or cost share with surrounding communities. The savings could then be used to compensate appropriately the folks who take care of the town on our behalf.
Romanello: Our town is most definitely driven from sales tax. Commercial would be the best for that. Other than that is a sales tax or property tax increase. Between the two of those, I guess the lesser of two evils is a sales tax increase.
King: The only practical way of achieving additional revenue quickly is to pass Home Rule. Because of the state acting as a middleman, there tends to be money lost from the collection and redistribution. Other Home Rule communities have seen an increase of over 10% in revenue just by eliminating the state since local boundaries can change or be inaccurate. Also, any lodging tax collected is a source of revenue paid from outside visitors. Other than those items, we would need to find places where we can cut the budget. I think the budget has been growing naturally anyway, so with those three items combined, we should be able to pay fair market rates for qualified people and not impact the residents by asking for tax increases.
Schoening: We could talk about positive workplaces and programs all day long. But in this economy especially, money talks louder than staff taco luncheons and nice words. Free tacos don’t pay the bills. We need to cut frills out of the budget, and I’ve found many items to remove, so that we have more money to spend on attracting and retaining quality staff. Then, we need to treat the staff well. It’s that simple.
Stephens: When I first came onto the board of trustees, the first budget I saw had a 2% reserve. If there had been a recession that year, our town would have been in serious trouble. This year. we are close to a 20% reserve and will hopefully have a good chance at weathering the upcoming recession that many economists fear. My priority has been to put our financial house in order with tax increases as a last resort. That is why I have supported responsible growth for our town. While some protest the development in Monument, so far it has allowed us to give town staff a significant increase and to move us toward a more competitive payscale for our staff. We have also been able to fund multiple water project improvements. Our budget is moving in the right direction due to responsible growth.
What is an example from your experience, either professional, personal or in civic service, where you took on a leadership role to help a group achieve a goal or solve an active problem?
Gross: I work at the Joint Task Force — Space Defense (the National Space Defense Center), where I collaborate with organizations based around the globe to develop and conduct experiments to improve space operations. Bringing smart, capable people together to solve problems is my job, my skill and my happy place. I have had many opportunities to bring people together to solve problems throughout my career and I’ve done it both successfully and not so well. Regardless, the only failure is when we choose not to keep seeking a solution. Tough problems often require multiple attempts to solve and a willingness to learn and adjust.
King: I have been self-employed since I was 23. I have run some large projects where we had many people involved, some multimillion dollar projects. I am self-motivated. I volunteer a tremendous amount of time to Monument causes, either the planning commission, board of adjustments or downtown design review committee. I am the chair of the Home Rule Charter Commission. I am one of the early members of Save Monument and I interact with the community daily, inspiring motivation to participate, and speaking at planning commission meetings or trustee meetings to try and lessen the impact of development to Monument residents. I dig in and research to look for options and remedies.
Romanello: I negotiated an IGA between our metro district and the Town of Monument in 2016 which saved our district financially.
Schoening: I received a call from a friend during the 2019 snowstorm to help people stranded on the highway. I quickly gathered food and supplies and helped the fire department manage the incoming stranded motorists. We cooked for the stranded motorists and helped them get to their cars when the snow subsided. Leaders spring into action even at midnight in a snowstorm.
Stephens: I have been working on the board of trustees to grow our water infrastructure and budget for the town staff. We have worked hard to maintain a responsible budget and we have received A-ratings each year from our annual audit process. It is my hope that after the recession is over we will be in a position to DECREASE our town mill levy. I do not want this town to think like a typical government which always wants to spend excess money that they collect. My contribution to our budget process has put us in good standing so far and I hope to continue that process.
What is an example while working with a group to achieve a goal or solve a problem where you decided to compromise your own opinions to reach said goal? Explain why you decided to change your direction.
Gross: I am a “mission” or problem-solution focused person and I don’t have a problem changing my opinion if someone else has a better solution. I am human and checking my ego when I’m passionate about something might take some self-reflective time, but I’d like to think I get there. It helps that I don’t think I’m ever the smartest guy in the room. I’m the guy willing to ask dumb questions until we figure out smart questions, which are a key prerequisite to smart solutions. My professional work is such that public discussion of specifics is difficult, however while serving as an assistant scoutmaster, the youth often made activity decisions I found less than optimal. Following the military maxim “a poor plan well executed is better than a great plan poorly executed” we did what they were excited about. They had fun and learned valuable lessons. Mission accomplished.
King: Conexus would probably be the biggest compromise. When the distribution center project showed up, the community became outraged and the first goal was to stop that development from happening, which we achieved. After that meeting at the church, the owners of Conexus reached out to us to try and develop a solution. They were allowed those uses that were proposed, along with several other uses, some that really impacted the community negatively. Everyone jumped in to see where we could develop a win-win, and when the developers came up with the idea of relocating Old Denver Highway into the property, that really helped the homeowners to the west. It is an expensive proposition, so they still needed to be able to have enough units to pay for the improvements. That project will probably be a little denser than I would like to see, but the benefit of relocating the road and decreasing the impact to the homeowners on the west is huge.
Romanello: When I came on this board, I committed to be respectful and honorable on the dias, as there were trustees who were not. Also I promised to get our town staffed, as we had no town manager, no town attorney and our treasurer was on the way out. We did get a town manager after I got elected, and worked with the board, listened to all sides and respected all.
Schoening: When it comes to fighting for Monument families, I don’t compromise my opinions. Caving on my own opinions is what weak politicians do, and there’s no compromise when it comes to protecting my residents.
Stephens: While community growth and development is always a give-and-take process, as a trustee managing the priorities of a town budget is a constant balancing act. For example, police, roads, water infrastructure, and town staff who work very hard for our town, are all competing interests that demand compromises and cooperation. We have to develop a satisfactory solution that avoids us going to the voters for more money. In numerous budget workshops, I have participated in reaching solutions that have moved our town forward in its goals and helped to achieve prosperity for our town.
What is an example while working with a group you decided to “stick to your guns” to reach said goal despite common opinions? Explain why you remained staunch in your position.
Gross: Tough question because in any group coming together to achieve something, if we spend the right amount of time upfront carefully identifying the group’s goals, facts and assumptions we shouldn’t diverge on the goal as we work toward a solution. We may have different opinions on the best approach, but if a solution meets the basic criteria of being feasible, suitable and acceptable then I’m good. Most solutions aren’t perfect and will require future adjustment regardless. Perfect is the enemy of progress. The legal and ethical arena is the only area where compromise is unacceptable. There is no compromise on legal and ethical issues. I will not lie, cheat or steal, nor tolerate those who do. Full stop.
King: When it comes to key life principles, I cannot give up my values. In the past, I have lost opportunities in my career because I won’t bend on a project that would make money over the damage it would have done to others or a community. I have walked away from a few projects where my principles would have been compromised.
Romanello: I have what I feel is the most balanced approach to growth and understand best the needs of our staff and direction of our town, without taking us to a radical stalemate.
Schoening: I was approached by developers early this year who wanted to build a subsidized housing development next to Monument Cemetery. I quickly shot down this development at the behest of the board of trustees, as the project wasn’t worth hearing and needed to be defeated before reaching staff or Planning. In fact, a fellow board member attempted formal censure because I killed subsidized housing without letting the board hear the plans, and that censure attempt died immediately. I defeated socialism in Monument. I defeated the threat to Monument families, and I’ll continue to do so.
Stephens: During the pandemic, Governor Polis issued a statewide executive order to shut down the state of Colorado. I felt strongly this was a bad decision which was also unconstitutional. The Colorado constitution prevents any law that stops its citizens from acquiring and protecting property (i.e. their livelihood). I was primarily responsible for drafting and negotiating the language of Resolution 08-2021, which declared that all businesses were essential and that each business should be responsible for setting its own policies. In retrospect, the areas of our country which had the strictest shutdowns also had the most prolonged COVID experiences. I pushed for personal responsibility in our town which protected the freedoms of its citizens.
Having participated in the Monument meet the candidates event at the Tri-Lakes Chamber, and having heard all the other candidates’ responses that night, what about you is unique among the field of candidates?
Gross: I am seeking office based on a long-held desire of “someday I’d like to” and the time is right for me to devote time to public service, not because of passionate concern on a particular issue. Some candidates are running based on specific development concerns facing parts of the town, others are incumbents having to defend past development decisions. I think there is room in the mix for someone such as myself who is not invested in particular positions but can look at the issues with a fresh, independent perspective. There are four open seats and no matter who is elected this will result in a fresh start for Monument. My lens at which I look at issues will be as a family-centered homeowner, and beyond that hopefully serve as a neutral voice as the board seeks to come to agreement on issues facing the town.
King: My expertise is development related issues. I was a planning commissioner for several years, I have redeveloped property in distressed locations, and I understand the process, the motivations, and what is really behind the curtain. I have no political aspirations. I am just a citizen that cares deeply about my town and others who live here. My wife and I moved here to stay for the rest of our lives, and I am motivated to keep the small-town atmosphere we all moved here for. These high-density residential uses are changing the character of the town, and my motivation is to regain what character is left. Several on the board currently don’t have the same outlook. My experience is that there are many candidates who use this position as a stepping stone to further advance up the political ladder, and this election cycle can change the makeup of the board dramatically. I would be one that would change business as usual.
Romanello: I will again refer back to the three lenses I look through on development. I believe in honoring property rights. I believe in what is good for the community at large and I believe in what is legal based on our zoning and ordinances.
Schoening: I will fight for what’s right every day. I’m actively engaged in a host of organizations aimed at protecting your rights, such as Pikes Peak Firearms and the Monument Legislative Committee. I give so much of my time to my community each week because I owe it to my residents, including my children, to make Monument as free and prosperous as it can be for generations to come.
Stephens: I have more experience in the governance of the town of Monument than any other candidate. As a result, I have the endorsements of Mayor Don Wilson, State Rep. Tim Geitner, and DA Michael Allen. They understand that I am level headed and solution-oriented. I am able to work with people if they can provide a reasoned answer to the problems which we are facing.
Social media opinions at times have suggested those who serve public office, even for the Town of Monument, are serving special interest groups over the citizens. What response do you have to those kinds of claims from Monument citizens?
Gross: If you feel that way, please run for office and help the town. However ‘special’ likely depends on where one sits. My interests are 1. keeping Monument family-centered. I chose to live here because it’s a great place to raise a family and I want to keep it that way. 2. Maintaining the value of my home. My home is my biggest investment. Development and infrastructure decisions will directly impact its value. For citizens of Monument who don’t care about or are opposed to actions that support those things I likely represent ‘special interests.’ Public servants should clearly articulate their platform and principles, explain why they made their choices, admit mistakes when they occur, and let the voters decide if they agree or disagree. Even in a small town like ours we have a diversity of interests and it’s impossible to find common ground in all cases. All a person can do is be honest, maintain internal integrity and don’t sweat the social media.
King: Bottom line is that this perception is created by the Trustees who accept excessive donations from outside developers or attend fundraisers hosted by these same developers. That isn’t illegal but good judgment is part of being a Trustee. Needing tens of thousands of dollars to run for an unpaid office seems excessive. You must look at your own actions and what the public will perceive when you do something like this. And if there is a contentious hearing around development, and if you received thousands of dollars from the applicant, perhaps you should recuse yourself on that hearing. It’s just bad judgment. So whether social media is accurate or not, if your actions caused the distrust of the community, some of the rhetoric that is generated is because of the perception created is because of your actions.
Schoening: I represent my residents first and foremost. I have been working on written or verbal commitments from most major developers that they won’t bring anymore apartments to Monument. I’ve obtained a few commitments from those with active proposals in town. I am up to the task of working with the special interests FOR residents.
Stephens: My priority has always been to serve the town of Monument. The board members are volunteers on this board and I considered it an honor to serve the citizens of Monument. Social media can be a powerful public engagement tool or an echo chamber of screaming and yelling. My compass is centered on the citizens that I interact with in the town of monument. I am available, as I have been, to have a fair and honest discussion of issues that are of concern to citizens.
In what ways are you/are you not in support of the Home Rule Charter?
Gross: “Plus” My understanding is a 10-20% increase in revenue is likely under Home Rule due to the state not taking a "cut" of the town’s taxes. Assuming flat revenue and after subtracting costs projected increase would roughly be between $300K-$800K. (My original Facebook page post calculation was off due to an honest mistake in the numbers I received from the town that has since been corrected). Home Rule would also allow us to tax lodging for an additional revenue source.
“Minus” 1. the Charter divides the town into two districts, which are supposed to have equal population. Any significant growth to the town would require redistricting which would likely cost and may be a divisive process. Also one district would have the source of most of the town’s tax revenue (Walmart shopping area). This could also be potentially divisive. Lastly it is often hard to find people willing to volunteer their time to serve. Making the election areas smaller reduces your choice as a voter. Bottom Line: I am “fingers-crossed” in favor of Home Rule and hope my concerns are unwarranted. If not they will need to be mitigated through future amendments to the charter.
King: I am 100% in support of Home Rule. I am the chair of the Home Rule Charter Commission. Home rule doesn’t benefit me or any one person or small group. It benefits the town and its residents. It allows us to tailor our government to fit the needs of the community. It makes government more efficient through sales tax collection, protects others rights, such as restricting eminent domain, protects constitutional rights by prohibiting any restrictions on the Constitution, federal or state. It requires that the trustees develop a code of conduct and attend meetings, it solidifies key staffing positions that are normally up for appointment every election cycle, it sets standards for emergency ordinances, and it creates separate voting districts to require a representative from each district, since there are normally few trustees from the west side.
Romanello: I BELIEVE MONUMENT SHOULD HAVE HOME RULE! I do think we can have a better charter. I do not believe we need “districts’ for a voting populace our size. I believe the proposed charter eliminates positions that report to the board and should, as opposed to having them report to the town manager, as well as proposing a “super-majority” to remove a town manager. I am very happy with our town manager, but there may be a day that it would be difficult to remove one who is not doing a great job. Those are just a few of the issues I have.
Schoening: I support a Home Rule charter but not the one on the ballot. It is written poorly and brings so much big government to Monument that it’s not ready for public consumption let alone a YES vote. I urge residents to vote NO on more bloated bureaucracy in the town office.
Stephens: While I support the concept of Home Rule, the only thing worse than not having a home rule is having a bad home rule charter. I will be a NO vote on 2A. My initial objection was that the charter contained no provision for a balanced budget. My second concern is that Section 2.2 redistricts the town of Monument without going through the Colorado legal redistricting process. The proposal in this charter greatly disenfranchises the citizens EAST of I-25. The home rule charter divides our town up into multiple residential districts. It also makes us vulnerable to gerrymandering for future redistricting, and the redistricting process is extremely contentious and very costly to conduct. I believe it is not needed in a small town like Monument.