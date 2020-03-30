With the April 7 municipal election nearly upon us, The Tribune asked each of the five candidates for Town of Monument Board of Trustees to answer the same questions about their campaigns.
The candidates include Jim Romanello, Mitchell LaKind, Jamy Unruh, Ann Howe and Allison Thompson. Three of the seven seats on the Board of Trustees are up for election this year. Romanello is the only one among the candidates who presently sits on the board but seeks re-election to a full-term.
The Tribune responses collected were through email from LaKind, Howe, Thompson and Romanello which are edited for length and listed in the order they were received. Unruh's responses were received after press time, and thus only appear in the web version of the story.
What experience do you feel makes you a candidate for the Town of Monument Board of Trustees?
LAKIND: I have served my country in the Navy, the Army and as a civilian to the Air Force. I have also been in IT for over 30 years, serving people all over the world.
I have been a part of teams that led to the successful neutralization of Iranian military outposts in the '80s, provided leadership in readiness training of field artillery units after 9/11, and have managed a team of 60 engineers around the world that maintained the IT infrastructure which provided the messaging and collaboration tools for 350,000 employees of Siemens.
Along the way, I have taken countless educational courses in military and civilian leadership, project management, and obtained multiple technical certifications that were relevant to advancing in my positions.
I believe I am uniquely qualified for the position of Trustee and will set an example on being a levelheaded, honest and fair servant to the citizens of Monument.
HOWE: In our current situation I first and foremost want to extend my best wishes to all and hope they are safe and enduring this situation well.
I believe both my professional experience and time as an elected representative will benefit the Town of Monument. My financial and auditing background and experience managing teams, along with the knowledge I've gained of how local government entities work, enable me to start working for the residents of Monument immediately.
THOMPSON: The most wonderful job I have ever had is that of being able to stay home with my children. I've been able to run and balance my household. I am unique? No, most of us are parents. I just spent the majority of my days and years negotiating with the most unreasonable of all of God's creation. Children. I wouldn't change a thing about it.
ROMANELLO: My experience as a trustee. I committed to working well with other trustees, bringing a sense of reason and working together to the board. I committed to filling our staff positions, we have, and we are close to a staff attorney. Now it’s time to get to work. I’ve run a financial services business for over 20 years. Dealt with various financial markets, staff, associates, contractors, negotiated commercial leases, etc… And I LOVE MONUMENT.
UNRUH: As a consultant in IT systems I specialize in the finance department and work with companies to implement solutions that best fit their specific finance needs so acting in the best interest of the company while maintaining legal compliance has been my entire career experience.
There are a lot of ways a person can serve and/or give back to their community, why have you decided to serve on the Board of Trustees as yours?
LAKIND: I moved to Monument in January of 2018 and it did not take long for me to witness much hostility from residents on social media and in person. Seeing and hearing how residents treat one another disturbed me enough to want to get involved but I was not sure how at that point.
It was during a visit to Town Hall to meet with the planning department when I was told that there were volunteer opportunities on the Board of Adjustments and Planning Commission. I had to be a resident a year before I could sit on any board, however, so I waited.
Once I became eligible, I was appointed to the Board of Adjustments, and while I was not called upon during that time, I began reading through the town's planning documents and ordinances and began thinking about running for Trustee because I felt I could make the most impact as a Trustee.
HOWE: I have always believed in giving back to the community. I have volunteered many hours with local organizations. I have skills, education, and experience that I believe can benefit the Town. The town government has been struggling since I moved to Monument. The town has faced some serious issues, such as an inadequate supply of healthy water, lack of support for our police officers, and financial mismanagement. By solving these problems, town government and staff will serve the residents better, promote a stable, honest, and attractive business environment, and make Monument an even better place to live and raise a family.
I possess the skills, tenacity, and integrity to get the job done.
THOMPSON: I believe I have a servant's heart. Volunteering has been a part of my life with several things that I loved. I've directed multiple Vacation Bible Schools, children's musical performances and AWANA. I have homeschooled my kids for seven years.
ROMANELLO: I thoroughly enjoy serving as a trustee. As I did as the president of the Village Center Metro district. I enjoy giving back in this area.
UNRUH: Because I love this community and enjoy what it has to offer. Once I heard some of the issues the town of Monument was facing I saw it as an opportunity to get involved and be apart of the solution instead of sitting on the sidelines
What do you feel makes you unique as a candidate for civil service?
LAKIND: My goal as a trustee is to bring honesty, integrity, transparency, and fairness to the position. Plus, I am not beholden to anyone’s agenda. If I cannot do that, I will have failed the town’s residents, business owners, and myself.
HOWE: Monument Trustee is an elected position, rather than a civil service position. A Trustee can serve a maximum of two 4-years terms. Trustees are not paid. Not one penny! Civil servants are paid employees, like the town staff.
I have experience working with town staff, and even, yes, civil servants! I understand the various entities the town interacts with, including Triview and Village Center Special Metro Districts, El Paso County government, Tri-Lakes/Monument Fire District, and local Law Enforcement, to name a few.
I have been elected to the New Hampshire State House of Representatives and Town Budget Committee.
The combination of both business and government experience makes me a great choice!
THOMPSON: A long time ago, my grandmother gave me an "I like Ike" campaign button. She was a widowed school teacher for many years. My grandfather was injured in the Battle of Argon Forest and passed from kidney failure later on. She told me that the government was something that I was privileged to have a share in and that I should take that charge very seriously. At that point, I started to attend political rallies at the age of 9. I campaigned for Ronald Reagan in 1984 as a 14-year-old who couldn't vote. I follow our leaders closely on a daily basis.
ROMANELLO: See my answer to question No.1.
UNRUH: (no answer provided)
If elected, what are the top three things/projects you would like to see happen for the town?
LAKIND: Public Safety. After meeting with Chief Hemingway, I was able to get a better understanding of what his goals were as he took over our town's police departmen. I will assist the chief in ensuring he has the people power, the required training, and the tools to accomplish the goals he's laid out.
Economic development. It is important that as Monument continues to move forward, I will work alongside businesses and town leadership to attract more companies — that will create job opportunities, smart growth initiatives, and entertainment choices.
Infrastructure. I take the health and wellbeing as a top priority for all the citizens of Monument, and I would have voted Yes across the board when Tom Tharnish presented his plan to address Monuments water infrastructure and radium issues. But water is not the only area of infrastructure and to manage all the projects the town has going on, it is one of my goals that the town brings on a PMI certified project manager.
HOWE: The top projects the town needs to pursue are an adequate supply of healthy water, adequate support for our Monument Police department, and Transparent Financial/Budget records. Accountability to Monument residents must be a priority! And I have plans to achieve each project. By doing these things, we can make sure Monument remains a great place to live.
THOMPSON: Water, of course. Our current system is gothic and at some point can't keep up with the growth the town is experiencing. The west side of Monument CAN tap into Tri View. It would take a small amount of readjusting, but could happen relatively easily, in a small amount of time and without causing pain.
Budget transparency. The town is under investigation from the FBI and IRS as we are missing around $14,000,000. Since it's being handled by Feds, it's not for me to speculate. However, moving forward so the residents can begin to trust in its governing body, I would like to propose an annual report available to all residents with a balanced budget. This money is not mine. It belongs to the hard-working people of our community. It's an indescribable feeling, almost overwhelming even, to be trusted by others regarding money and I take that very seriously. The people who are paying the bills deserve that.
Choices and jobs. They go together. Could we find and sustain an entertainment district in our area. Why should Interquest and Colorado Springs get our money?
ROMANELLO: Get our staff complete, get on our water projects, and allow a complete town staff move monument forward.
UNRUH: (no answer provided)
What concerns or excitement do you feel regarding the growth of Monument’s population? Where should the board be focused to help accommodate the projected growth?
LAKIND: I am excited about the possibilities that are in store for Monument. It would be wonderful if we could provide the local/regional residents with an entertainment district along Jackson Creek so that they did not have to drive down to North Gate or Interquest. Trendy eating and drinking establishments, movie theater, high-end shopping; all come to mind when I think of the possibilities.
The board should be working with the town’s economic development team and the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce to create the necessary incentives for these businesses to want to move to Monument.
HOWE: Growth is typically a good thing. There are only a few open spaces left in the town limits. The issue is to ensure we shape the growth to suit the needs of the residents. Monument has a great small-town feel that most residents want to retain. While respecting the rights of property owners to sell their land, and respecting business owners' right to develop or expand, within zoning limits, I will do my best to make sure Monument remains a great place to live, work, shop, and raise a family. I hope we can add some new businesses that excite Monument residents. And we have several new housing developments that will make it attractive to businesses, to support residents.
My hope is also to get the town on more stable financial footing, so we might be able to buy some of the remaining open spaces for use as parks/recreation.
THOMPSON: I'm excited about our future even in the face of uncertainty! Let's face it. We don't have a lot of space for residential or commercial development. Times are now slightly uncertain. Honestly, and this is where I talk plainly, will home sales be booming after the COVID-19 issue? It's going to take some time. Some have mentioned the desire to be able to drive home after work and find a good meal at a sit-down restaurant. These establishments bring jobs, especially for our teens. Some of our teens don't have transportation to their job, so they may rely on a ride from a parent or friend.
We don't have many choices in our town regarding this. I want Monument to be a town where we can live and work. How about an entertainment district? Why drive to Interquest for it, when we can put that tax revenue here? I believe COVID-19 will ultimately change the way we live and work. We will all be on a learning curve regarding this.
ROMANELLO: I feel we need to preserve our commercial space, as many residents would like to have restaurants, shopping local, rather than driving south.
UNRUH: (no answer provided)
In general, where do you feel Monument’s tax dollars are best put to use?
LAKIND: In my conversations with the town manager, we had not yet gotten to discuss the 2020 budget. As I have some concerns with it, I don’t feel that I can answer this question at this time.
HOWE: Without an adequate supply of healthy water, the town will not thrive. There is a plan to fix that via the Northern Delivery Project in partnership with Triview. The town must follow through, along with fixing the rest of the west-side water delivery system. We need to take care of the town employees so they can continue to take care of the residents. A new Operations Building is in the design phase. I agree that we need a new building/complex. We need to repair and expand roads; Historic Town area streets and Jackson Creek Parkway. We also need to support our Police Department with additional personnel, equipment, and eventually a new station. Once we take care of “the basics”, which is a function of town government, we can focus on the “fun stuff,” like parks and open space.
THOMPSON: Without a doubt, we need to take care of our water and resolve our issues permanently. After that, I would hope the budget would allow things like a "makeover" on some of our shopping areas on Hwy 105.
I would love to see business in the way of a hospital, hotels, etc. Beautification on Hwy 105.
ROMANELLO: Right now our general budget is very maximized and tight. I would like to get moving on our new water projects concerning our water treatment center, get our new tank built, fix the old tank and continue to work with regional solutions.
UNRUH: I think the best utilization of Monument’s tax dollars is to put it towards bettering the infrastructure of the town as well as ensuring we have the appropriate resource needed to keep the community safe.
In what way do you feel you could help strengthen relationships between the town and its other institutions?
LAKIND: I am a strong believer in collaboration and am very much open to creating a committee that’s purpose is to engage the community in various endeavors that are designed to make the community stronger. Committee members should consist of residents, board members, town administration, the Tri-Lakes Chamber, members of D38’s board, teachers and admin, etc.
HOWE: The only current weak spot may be with the D38 School District. There is currently only ONE school within the town borders. However, we need to ensure the two entities work together as much as possible to support Monument residents.
THOMPSON: Good question and at this point, I've no real answer.
ROMANELLO: I feel we have a great relationship with our chamber. I wish to continue that. It would be more the school board to work with, and though we have different authority, it is good to be aware of each other's concerns.
UNRUH: Aside from my work experience as an implementation team member I was also a collegiate athlete which was excellent practice in facilitating a teamwork effort. I believe it’s essential to be able to work cordially with a group/team of individuals to achieve a desired outcome which benefits the greater good, specifically in this situation for the town of Monument.
Water is obviously a big issue for Monument. What ideas do you have for the town’s capacity, quality and storage of water? And do you have any ideas how the town may be able to fund necessary changes?
LAKIND: Being that I am not a water expert myself, I must rely on the ideas of the experts that are long time employees of the town and those experts that the town has hired to work on our water projects in the past.
I am told, planned regular improvements to our existing water infrastructure will help prevent more costly expenditures in the future. This goes along with the plans the region is working on in getting our waste treatment sent down to CSU, in exchange for a molecule for molecule replacement of clean water.
New systems, especially those that revolve around surface water or renewable sources, while I support, are not overnight solutions to drop into place and connect to.
As to how we fund these projects, many of them have already been made a part of the approved 2020 budget. Getting the projects started stalled when board members denied the town's public works director the authority to begin the projects.
For future projects, I believe I would need to work alongside the town manager, the various department heads, and my fellow trustees to come up with a budget solution that all residents will approve of when it comes to funding the water projects.
HOWE: Using the town staff-developed water system vulnerability report, and the Triview led Northern Delivery Project the town will have an adequate water supply. There will be required modernization of the town water system, including additional water storage/tank and more redundant water delivery systems. The voter-approved 2A acquisition, storage, and delivery (ASD) Water Fund, along with general fund revenue, should be adequate to fund these projects.
THOMPSON: We need a permanent solution. Digging wells will only go so far as our town continues to grow. Reverse osmosis comes with a $15 million dollar price tag. It's expensive because of the nuclear waste that's leftover from the osmosis. That waste has to be hauled off and then destroyed. That's not an option. Tri-view says the west side of Monument can tap into their supply. They are ready. I would also like to look at renewable water sources, like surface water. Surface water blended with the water from our wells can reduce radium levels. Experts have forecasted that each of our nine wells will go dry in around 7-11 years. Well No. 6 is not in use and need will be. We have NO backup system in case of an emergency. We have one holding tank and that's it. I would love to be able to look at an emergency plan.
ROMANELLO: Please see my answer for question six. We have solutions right now ready to approve and move forward.
UNRUH: (no answer provided)
Would you say you are “pro-development” or not, and for what reasons?
LAKIND: I am a strong believer in personal property rights. Owners of their land should be able to do with it as they please, including, sell their property to developers.
That said, the town is going to experience growth and the remaining private land will eventually be developed. I believe this growth should create an environment that is attractive to high-end shopping, eating, and entertainment, a regional sports park, home developments that maintain a consistent look and feel of a small mountain town, historic downtown revitalization, and beautification, and one that brings in small/medium size businesses that can tap the local towns educated population with well-paying jobs.
People want to live in Monument, businesses want to move to Monument. We must allow both to happen in a way that each compliments the other.
HOWE: I have self-funded my campaign and I can safely say that no one “owns” my vote! My only responsibility would be to represent the residents of Monument.
I am not anti-development. People need a place to live and work. We can shape that growth to ensure we maintain Monument’s charm and appeal.
THOMPSON: Yes, I'm pro-development of residential as well as commercial. I would love to see balance. Not heavy on homes, not heavy on industry. Though they're important, I don't think we need any more car part stores or Starbucks. I also want to respect the small-town feel we have here. I also love our open spaces and our downtown area. All of these require respect and thoughtfulness as far as future zoning is concerned.
ROMANELLO: I am wise development and wish to see commercial, not just residential. This is better for town revenues and keeps business local.
UNRUH: I am "pro-development," but in a way that doesn't jeopardize the town of Monument or its citizens. As times are changing I think it's important to change and adapt to accommodate positive growth, but still manage to do so while holding our core values. Development should not be put above the town’s best interest but, only move forward with their consent and best in mind
What are the most important platforms of your campaign you would like your community to know?
LAKIND: The most important platforms are Economic Development, Public Safety, and Infrastructure.
Vote for Mitch and what you will get is a public servant whose core values include honesty, integrity, transparency, and fairness. They are not just words I throw around. I was raised on these values, they were reinforced while I was serving our country, and they have stuck with me throughout my life.
HOWE: My platform for Monument Trustee are; Water Planning, Public Safety, Budget Transparency, and Accountability. You can see more at AnnHoweTrustee.com.
THOMPSON: I'm qualified and I love our town! I'm down to earth and pleasant to work with. I would kindly and humbly ask for your vote on April 7.
ROMANELLO: My platforms are staffing the town, then once that is done, letting it work. Getting our water projects moving, and continuing to be a trustee that brings respect and honor to our meetings and other trustees.
UNRUH:
- Budget accountability: Push for full budget details, bank statements, supporting data, project reports, reconciliations, and full transparency for public review. Enforcing procedures for funds to be allocated appropriately for a balanced effort in order to achieve reasonable compensation rates for the Police Department, Public Works, and Administration.
- Safety: Promote two police officers per 1,000 residents, hired onto our local police force in 2020. Ensuring competitive hiring wages to compete for trained and seasoned applicants.
- Infrastructure: Present scheduling plans designed to replace our crumbling infrastructure with new underground pipes, utilities and broadband conduit — no more band-aids on failing systems. Fight for improvement of our streets, better street planning and better highway access.