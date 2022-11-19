Death, taxes and Pine Creek football? It would appear so as the perennial football powerhouse is in the quarterfinal of the state tournament despite making the jump to Class 5A this year.
We caught up with Pine Creek head coach Todd Miller for his thoughts on the team's move up to 5A and their game at Grandview on Saturday.
Last time we spoke was after the loss against Regis Jesuit. Talk to me about the run to the playoffs and the end of the season.
There were some silver linings I think in that Regis game if you look back. And sometimes when you're not very successful or it doesn't go the way that you want it to, it really makes you look at yourself and be reflective on where you're playing and how you're coaching. I thought as a staff and as a team we were able to do that. And I guess the most important thing we kind of garnered from that Regis game is our kids won't quit. We're down 28-0 and they were really giving us the business and we put together a great drive at the end of the game and punched it for a score and that was very encouraging. We tried to build off of that. We were a little banged up because we had three real tough games in a row and I think we've just kind of weathered the storm. I don't know if we've played our best football yet. I mean I hope we haven't but I think we're playing our best football at the right time. (Cameron Cooper) has really come along at the end of the season and just done everything that we need, really taking care of the football. We've always had a pretty physical run game and then defensively, we've kind of lived on them all season and survived. They've just been turning people over like crazy. And you put those things together and you have success. I think in the last game against Legacy is we turned the ball over once and I believe they had four turnovers and that's the difference in the game...That's kind of where we're at. In the final eight of the state in 5A and that's a big deal, first year in 5A, we're real happy with that but I hope we want more.
Talk to me about the move to Class 5A this year and challenges of facing teams at this level this season
It's been a big step for us. It helped us last year playing in a 5A conference. I'm thankful that we did that because this year the change, even though it was different our kids were ready, they were prepared. Our juniors have known nothing but 5A. So when they were freshmen during the COVID year their league was 5A so all they played was 5A teams. (They) are kind of our core group even though our seniors are leading us everywhere. We have nine underclassmen on defense and I think eight on offense so we have a lot of guys that will be back next year. Most of those guys played last year in the semifinal game. The expectations for us is always to play as long as we possibly can. But being co-conference champs in a tough 5A league moving there in our first year in 5A, going 8-1 with our JVs and our freshmen going undefeated, you feel like your program is in good shape and ready to compete at that level. I think we need to make another step now and that's in the playoffs...We've got another big challenge in front of us and our kids have always embraced that. So it's a bunch of firsts.
What are some of the takeaways from having so many young players in key positions this season.
You're always learning right? You're always growing and you're always trying to help your kids find their identity for that team that year. So you have to be adaptable. We hang our hat on working really hard, and I think every high school does but trying to be as physical as we possibly can at the point of attack and that's who we are and our kids have embraced that. I think we've won a handful of games this year from just being really, really physical and it wears on people. It's not pretty. I don't think people come and watch us play or come around thinking that, "this team team is this or that." These kids play extremely hard, we're really limiting our mistakes on the penalties, so we've really cut down on those. So meaning that we've gotten more disciplined and we're a really physical tough team. So I think those are some things that this team has really embraced that you can't take away from this group and also, that's the legacy that they pass on to the next group...This team has definitely embraced that with a bunch of young guys but again those seniors have led us to being and embracing that culture of just physical toughness. We're led by those guys whether it's Brett Alvey, Jerry Lydiatt just their physical toughness and presence is what guides us. they have the pulse of the locker room and they're the ones that are leading us forward right now.
What's going to be the key to your team's success against Grandview Saturday
Can we hold up against their size. They're huge up front and we have to hold up. Offensively, can we run the ball against their size, are we willing to stretch them little bit vertically and horizontally in the pass game, Cam's done a great job. In our special teams, (Jonathan) Coar has done a great job kicking the ball for us, getting points at every point we can whether it's a field goal or a touchdown preferably touchdowns. And then cover our kicks. We didn't do a very good job of covering kicks (last week) I believe we gave up over 200 return yards in the Legacy game. We can't do that and win. And then limit our turnovers, we'd like to have zero. And then keep turning them teams over. On the back half of the season we just kept turning guys over so if we can just keep doing that. I know that's a lot but those are a lot of points that we need to hit. Just being really solid in our special teams game , tackling and return game. On defense, winning first down, putting them in third and long situations and then holding up on our defensive line.
