The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. Seed part
7. Productive
13. Popular cocktail
14. Sausages
16. Western state
17. Natural desires
19. Defunct British automaker
20. Early media tycoon
22. Move from one place to another
23. Letter of Semitic abjads
25. Female birds
26. Umbrella brand
28. Delinquent
29. Tax collector
30. Cooking tool
31. Female sibling
33. Flat-topped hat
34. Angolan currency
36. Boardwalk candy
38. European nation
40. Leaflike part of palm
41. Removed with solvent
43. Uttered words
44. Unfashionable person
45. Disappointed
47. Controversial device in soccer
48. 007's creator
51. Pain
53. UCLA mascot
55. Razorbill
56. Turkic people
58. Mimic
59. Crime involving fire
60. And, Latin
61. A saponaceous quality
64. Dorm employee
65. Estate lands
67. States
69. They slow you down
70. Gets up
CLUES DOWN
1. One or the other
2. Doc
3. Songs have them
4. Record of payment (abbr.)
5. Speak endlessly
6. American state
7. Digressions
8. Tell on
9. Brews
10. Belongs to the bottom layer
11. American cigarette brand
12. Legal voting age in US
13. Dish
15. Expelled air from the nose
18. Body art
21. Fierce, destructive act
24. Bear bright yellow flowers
26. Japanese delicacy
27. Get off your feet
30. Male organs in some invertebrates
32. __, so good
35. Cleverness
37. Protest yacht
38. Anesthetized
39. Mollified
42. Touch lightly
43. Diego, Francisco, Anselmo
46. Some windows have them
47. National capital
49. Squirrels like them
50. Grandmothers
52. Painter's tool
54. News organization
55. __ and thesis: musical term
57. Famed activist Parks
59. __ Spumante (Italian wine)
62. A number or amount not specified
63. Body part
66. Of I
68. Old English
Warning: Puzzle answers below
***
***
***
***
***
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS