The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.

CROSSWORD CLUES:

CLUES ACROSS

1. Swiss shoe company

5. __ Caesar, comedian

8. __ and flow

11. Horsefly

13. Egyptian pharaoh

14. African nation

15. Tony-winning actress Daisy

16. Initial public offering

17. Long-winding ridge

18. Guinea peoples

20. Fellow

21. About aviation

22. Able to make amends

25. Easy to perceive

30. Cut off

31. Northeast Thai language

32. Earthy pigment

33. Water nymphs

38. Returned material authorization (abbr.)

41. Those who deal

43. Apply a new fabric

45. Confusions

48. 'To __ his own'

49. Lowest point of a ridge between two peaks

50. Heavy cavalry sword

55. Partner to pain

56. A type of savings account

57. In a way, felt pain

59. Wide-beamed sailing dinghy

60. Consume

61. Jewish spiritual leader

62. Body part

63. Midway between south and southeast

64. Cheek

CLUES DOWN

1. Indicates a certain time (abbr.)

2. Expression of sorrow or pity

3. Central American lizard

4. Muslim military commanders

5. One who takes to the seas

6. Select jury

7. Parts of the small intestine

8. Painter's accessory

9. Honk

10. Ballpoint pen

12. Large, dark antelope

14. Ancient kingdom near Dead Sea

19. Exhausts

23. __-bo: exercise system

24. Not written in any key or mode

25. Chinese principle underlying the universe

26. Corpuscle count (abbr.)

27. Powdery, post-burning residue

28. Company that rings receipts

29. Rugged mountain range

34. Commercials

35. NY football player

36. A form of be

37. Soviet Socialist Republic

39. Kindnesses

40. Natural electrical phenomenons

41. Your

42. Diana __, singer

44. Upper surface of the mouth

45. National capital

46. Fluid in Greek mythology

47. Renowned jazz trumpeter

48. Freedom from difficulty

51. Swiss river

52. Prejudice

53. Actor Idris

54. Revolutionaries

58. Criticize

Warning: Puzzle answers below

***

***

***

***

***

CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS

CW Answers 06-03
SU Answers 06-03

