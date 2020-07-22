The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. One-time world power
5. Central Florida city
10. Winged nut
12. Elevate spiritually
14. Creative
16. It cools your home
18. Woman (French)
19. '60 Minutes' network
20. Old World lizard
22. Swiss river
23. Ethnic group of Cambodians
25. Abba __, Israeli politician
26. Tire measurement
27. Affirmative
28. Thrust horse power (abbr.)
30. One point north of due east
31. A type of 'pet'
33. Tech giant
35. European nation
37. Fencing swords
38. Acquired
40. Origin
41. Cashless payment interface (abbr.)
42. Pouch
44. Peter's last name
45. Inclined
48. Palestinian territory __ Strip
50. A type of syrup
52. Bravo! Bravo! Bravo!
53. Weather Underground activist
55. Run batted in
56. Frozen water
57. Sodium
58. Philly specialty
63. Cuts the wool off
65. Rules
66. Icelandic literary works
67. Tattled
CLUES DOWN
1. 'Pulp Fiction' actress Thurman
2. Actors' organization
3. Conscientious investment approach (abbr.)
4. Ranch (Spanish)
5. Beginning
6. Index
7. Portuguese wine
8. A feudal superior
9. Military brach (abbr.)
10. Lithuanian given name
11. A way to become different
13. Able to be domesticated
15. Defensive nuclear weapon
17. Hosts film festival
18. Shows you how to get there
21. Arranged alphabetically
23. S. Thai isthmus
24. The 17th letter of the Greek alphabet
27. Woods
29. Make yourself attractive
32. Concealed
34. Large primate
35. A favorite saying of a sect or political group
36. Tropical fruits
39. Obstruct
40. Car mechanics group
43. Stroke gently
44. They're in your toolbox
46. Throngs
47. One and only
49. In a way, bent
51. 'Downton Abbey' broadcaster
54. Herring-like fish
59. A major division of geological time
60. Vast body of water
61. Cannister
62. Encourage
64. The man
Puzzle answers below
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS