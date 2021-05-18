“I want a vet to understand … ‘I got you. Let it go.’ I’ve been where they are, and want to help if I can.”
Woodmoor resident and former Special Forces member and trauma nurse Don Kenny knows all too well the struggles that vets face both during and following their service to the country and is taking the matter in hand, quite literally. His Crossed Arrows Creative Woodworking is a work in progress itself, and one that Don hopes can be part of the solution for his brothers in arms around the area.
“I started this woodworking journey as a needed outlet,” says Don, who was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland and raised in upstate New York (Gloversville to be exact, once known as the hub of the U.S. glove-making industry). He’s been a member of the Tri-Lakes community since 2010, relocating from the east coast to take a position at Evans Army Hospital in Denver, from which he retired in 2017. “Everybody needs a refuge from the day-to-day, and none moreso than those of us who saw serious action in the service. I’m offering a chance to do some hands-on craftwork in an environment where there’s understanding and true brotherhood. If a guy wants to talk, that’s great. If not, we’ll just work with the wood.”
The catalyst for this outreach (which may be found at CrossedACW.com or on Facebook at Crossed Arrows Creative Woodworking) was a distress call from a military buddy on St. Patrick’s Day 2020. “I thought he was going to end his life. I couldn’t reach him after he hung up, and being halfway across the country I felt helpless. I called the police and they found him alive, and he’s still with us and has turned the corner on his journey. He’s doing well now, and credits my one phone call with helping to save his life. This meant a great deal to me then, and I try to carry that feeling with me every day. I was inspired to get out of myself and work toward being a source of help and hope to those guys who don’t have much of either.”
Don’s six-month introduction to woodworking came at the American Woodworking Academy in Fenton, Missouri (near St. Louis) as part of a work hiatus made possible with help from the V.A., and presented an entirely different kind of challenge for this veteran of overseas service. “When you’ve served at the level I did, you tend to think of yourself as a tough guy,” says Don. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff, but I’d never done anything like this. That table saw introduced me to a whole new kind of fear, but I managed to make peace with it.”
Don credits his woodworking instructor Chris Fuchs with a craftman’s insight that he could apply to life as well. “I was having a rough go of it, and being way too hard on myself … it’s that perfectionism that’s a necessity on the battlefield, but that can be a liability in everyday life. If I missed a cut by a 16th of an inch I would want to just pack it in, you know?” During a particularly bad day attitude-wise, Chris sat me down and said, ‘It’s just wood.’ I thought about that, and I got it.”
The philosophy of “it’s just wood” extends to home and family life (Don and his wife Elizabeth have two kids: daughter Katherine, a CSU grad living in Fort Collins; and son Patrick, a senior at Palmer Ridge High School). “You’ve got to keep perspective on what really matters … my dad who passed in 2017 was my rock my entire life, and my son is my rock now. Our relationships won’t ever be perfect, but they’re the most important things we have. The rest of it is just wood.”
So the outreach begins, with this 26-year serviceman looking to extend the hand of brotherhood as he saves himself. “People who haven’t been there, physically and emotionally, don’t understand. I know what it’s like to feel truly alone, and all I want to do is offer a little bit of light in the darkness. Anybody who wants to come in can help with projects I’m working on or make something for themselves or to honor a family member, a buddy, whatever.
“Memorial Day is another tough time for us,” continues Don. “Everybody who’s seen time in the field knows someone who made the ultimate sacrifice, and a lot of these guys come from families who’ve lost people in several generations. You’re expected to just suck it up and get on with ‘normal’ life, but it’s not that easy … especially over the past year’s added pressure. That’s why I’m reaching out here. I know how tough it is to ask for help, and we lose thousands of honorable Americans every year to loneliness. That one phone call, rap session or afternoon of wood-therapy could prove to be a lifeline for somebody.”
