With the school year upon us again (which we wouldn’t have stood for, back in my day — anything other than a Memorial Day-Labor Day summer vacation was simply unacceptable … you kiddin’ me?), the situation is still not quite settled.
Options abound: full-time in-person attendance vs. “hybrid” programs combining in-person and online studies, all online, etc. It’s a bit confusing at this point, and I’m not sure anyone knows what things will look like on campus this fall.
The good news is that families appear to have been given choices of how to proceed, and it’ll be interesting to see how all this shakes out. I ran into a high school sports coach last week, who reported that things were still up in the air regarding fall team sports. Here’s hoping that the coolest heads in the room prevail in these matters, and that the decisions made truly reflect what’s best for D-38 students and their families.
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE, racket-sport enthusiasts in the area may find themselves in a bit of a pickle (pickleball, that is) … the conversion of Court 4 at Woodmoor Country Club into three pickleball courts is a concession to (and an embrace of) the national craze that is p-ball. “It’s a fast-growing sport here and around the country, and we’ve got the only indoor pickleball courts in the Tri-Lakes area,” says Keegan Bennett, head of tennis (and now pickleball) at Woodmoor.
As a one-time (and re-aspiring) tennis player, I’m naturally skeptical of any variations of the sacred sport, but I have to admit to enjoying my initiation last week courtesy of my p-ball-playing friends Kevin Barney and Mary George. It’s pretty much the love child of that romantic pas de trois of tennis, badminton and pingpong, and I can see the appeal. One warning to the p-curious: that perforated wiffle ball they use doesn’t bounce much, so functional knees are something of a requirement (sorry!). It’s not for the noise-averse, either ― the meeting of wooden-ish paddles and plastic balls definitely puts the “racket” in this particular racket sport. It may be everything you’ve always dreamed of, though … take a whack for yourself!
I FOUGHT THE LAW (or used to, anyway) … I haven’t looked at a list of toughest professional gigs lately, but municipal law enforcement has to be near the top about now. I’m past the days of putting myself at odds with the cops (though I can’t quite say I look for opportunities to get pulled over) and it’s true that we don’t want police around ‘til we need one, but my respect and admiration for these men and women grows as the social environment in which they operate continues to deteriorate.
The police and fire crew members I’ve gotten to know around here in recent years are just regular people trying to do their jobs to the best of their ability, and I’ve been impressed with their eagerness to help out where needed and to be part of the solution wherever possible. Thanks to both these forces for their assistance with our efforts to re-introduce social engagement to the area via recent and upcoming music events at Limbach Park (working on another one for Wednesday evening, Aug. 12, along with the fourth annual Monu-Palooza music festival on Sunday, Sept. 6). Kudos also to Town of Monument employees Erica Romero and Tom Tharnish for facilitating these efforts (and for minimizing the bureaucratic obstacles to making things happen, a huge part of the equation). Glad to have you all around … your work in these often-thankless positions is not unnoticed.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.