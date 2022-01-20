Across Colorado, student enrollment remains lower than would normally be expected, a trend that began with a dramatic public school enrollment drop in 2020, when the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic disrupted normal life — especially education.
Newly released statewide enrollment data suggests that some of the tens of thousands of missing students returned, but in the youngest grades, thousands are still missing from classrooms.
Colorado Department of Education data from the 2020-21 school year distributed Wednesday shows more than 35,000 students disappeared from public school enrollment. The biggest drops were in the youngest grades.
Figures suggest that about half of the missing students haven't returned, with at least 10,000 younger students still missing from rosters, and the biggest bounce-back in older grades.
It’s still hard to figure out where the students who were “lost” went, said Academy School District 20 Chief Financial Officer Becky Allan. Parents don't always notify districts that they've decided to homeschool their children or are moving, she said, and kindergarten is not required in Colorado.
“If we went back 12 months, we were fearful of what the future was going to hold — we didn’t know if we’d ever find those students again, if they’d completely disappeared and we’d lose them forever,” said D-20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez. “To see our numbers rebound gives us a great sense of hope."
In Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument, enrollment increased by 143 students, or more than 2%, to 6,637 students during the 2021-22 school year.
Harrison School District 2, Colorado Springs’ most ethnically diverse district that has experienced a downward enrollment trend for the past five years, led the state in enrollment gains this school year.
Harrison D-2 counted 1,825 more students during the 2021 fall tabulation than the fall of 2020, according to official enrollment figures Colorado Department of Education released Wednesday.
There’s a simple explanation, said D-2 spokeswoman Christian O’Brien.
One of the consistently top-performing charter schools in the state, the Vanguard School, last summer switched its charter authorization from Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 to Harrison D-2.
Vanguard had been under the umbrella of D-12 since it opened in 1995 as Cheyenne Mountain Charter Academy.
Now a K-12 school, Vanguard maintained an amicable relationship with D-12 but approached Harrison D-2 about changing districts last year, O’Brien said.
The move makes sense, O’Brien said. Vanguard schools are physically located inside Harrison D-2’s geographic boundaries, and it works out better with the state’s school financing formulas and funding to have Vanguard authorized to operate under D-2, she said.
Subtracting the gains from Vanguard’s student body, Harrison increased by 71 students this school year, O’Brien noted, an improvement from the 455 student decrease D-2 had in the first year of the pandemic.
Conversely, with the loss of Vanguard, Cheyenne Mountain D-12’s enrollment declined this year by 1,602 students, or 30.56% of its pupil population, which is now at 3,641, according to state figures.
Overall, districts rebounded slightly from the pandemic’s striking losses in 2020-21, which led to statewide enrollment declining for the first time in 30 years.
A total of 886,517 preschool through 12th grade students were counted statewide in October, an increase of 3,318 students, or 0.4%, over 2020.
But this year’s figures remain well below 2019’s record-high enrollment of 913,223 students statewide.
El Paso County’s largest district, Academy D-20, is within a few hundred students of its largest enrollment in the fall of 2019.
Academy D-20 gained 689 students this year for a total of 26,400. In 2019, the district had 26,603 students, which pushed it to become the county’s largest school district and the 10th largest in the state.
Extending the school choice window last winter and opening the new Encompass Heights Elementary School in the fall also helped families decide to send their children to D-20, officials mentioned.
In the span of three school years, D-20 saw its highest enrollment fall by just 900 students, Allan, the CFO, noted.
“The fact that we’ve gained back such a significant number shows our families are feeling welcome to come back, and we did the absolute best we could in the most difficult situations,” she said.
School District 49, the county's second-largest, continues to grow at a steady pace, up 3% this year, said spokesman David Nancarrow.
D-49 opened a new charter school in the fall, Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy, and another charter school, Mountain View Academy, moved into a permanent building, which increased capacity, he said. On the horizon are a school expansion and another new school building, scheduled to open in 2023.
Despite the growth, Nancarrow said, district officials don’t think that students who stopped attending school during the early pandemic in the spring of 2020 have fully returned to school.
Local districts were split, with nine of 17 showing increased enrollment and eight having decreases.
Colorado Springs D-11’s count is down about 500 students this year, which spokeswoman Devra Ashby said parallels fluctuations in other large districts in the state, such as Denver Public Schools and Jefferson County R-1.
“Last year’s kindergartners that ‘sat out’ didn’t return to D-11 at the rate expected,” she said. The same goes for homeschool students, she said.
And the Colorado Charter School Institute network grew by another 1,200 students this year, after gaining 2,500 students last academic year, Ashby noted.
To combat the decline, D-11 is hosting listening circles with families to determine how they can better help children, tracking where students are going and determining how they can be reached for retention, highlighting the district’s many educational choices, stressing award-winning career and technical education and gifted programs among others, building quality neighborhood schools and focused schools, and providing equitable access to learning and outcomes.
“The Academic Master Plan is designed to put families and students in the driver’s seat of their educational journey,” Ashby said, where students can choose one of several “academic pathways,” such as STEM or outdoor learning, as they discover their interests and what inspires them.
Statewide, half of the 14 grades counted experienced enrollment decreases, with sixth and seventh grades taking the biggest hits.
Hispanic students had the largest gain among ethnicities and races, with 4,357 more students than in 2020, for a total of 306,215 students. As was the case last school year, white students showed the biggest decline with 3,106 fewer students, for a total of 460,186.
One-third fewer homeschool students were counted in 2021 over the fall of 2020 — 10,502 in 2021 compared with 15,773 in 2020 — a 33.4% decline. However, this year’ s homeschool population is still higher than the 2019 total of 7,880.