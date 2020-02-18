The City of Colorado Springs will host a public informational meeting where residents can learn more about a corridor study initiated by the city for Black Forest Road. The study will help establish a plan for meeting current and future capacity needs along this corridor as the area continues to experience rapid growth.
The plan will address safety and capacity needs and will assist in the design of future project phases as funding becomes available, a release from the city states.
The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 27 at the Grand Peak Academy cafeteria, 7036 Cowpoke Road in Colorado Springs from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with the presentation at 6 p.m.
The area along the three miles of Black Forest Road between Woodmen and Old Ranch roads has experienced considerable growth over the past several years, with continued growth projected. According to Mike Chaves, City Engineering Manager, much of the area, as well as the arterial connections to Black Forest Road (Research Parkway/Marksheffel Road and Briargate Parkway/Stapleton Road) is projected to be developed within the next five to 10 years. Several large developments have been constructed in this area.
“A cohesive plan is needed for future improvements or widening in this area of Black Forest Road,” Chaves said. “The existing and proposed development requires more capacity along this portion of Black Forest Road than the current two-lane section provides.”
During the informational meeting, citizens will learn more about the corridor plan, including:
• Corridor development process
• Near-term construction limits and phasing of construction improvements
• The required number of road lanes
• Water quality and detention
• Replacement of the Cottonwood Creek Bridge
• ADA compliance and multimodal accommodation
Improvements of this stretch of Black Forest Road, from Woodmen Road to Research Parkway, is funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority II as an “A” list project. Additional City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County funding for construction is possible.
For more information about the Black Forest Road Corridor Widening Plan, visit coloradosprings.gov/blackforestrd.
