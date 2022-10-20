The southeastern region of the Colorado Department of Transportation has identified a need to evaluate traffic operations and design of a roundabout at the intersection of CO 83 and County Line/Palmer Divide Avenue, states a news release from the agency. This is at the county line of El Paso and Douglas counties.
CDOT will host an opportunity to discuss the intersection and planned roundabout at an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the commons area at Monument Academy Middle School (east campus), 4303 Pinehurst Circle, Colorado Springs.
There will be an open discussion with the project manager from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Attendees will have time to review materials and provide written comments from 6 to 7 p.m. The open house will feature stations showing a detailed design of the roundabout intersection, information about traffic data in the area and performance of the roundabout, along with videos about driving roundabouts, states the release.
The project is in the design phase. Funding for final design and construction of the project have not been identified.
For additional information, call the Project Hotline, 719-823-2177, email CO83PalmerDivideRoundabout@gmail.com, or visit codot.gov/projects/co83-palmer-divide-roundabout.