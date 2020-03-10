A D38 sixth-grader recently shared that his school has the best teachers and that “you just feel so nice when you’re here. You feel inspired. You feel so happy and mushy inside.”
He was one of many students, staff, parents, and grandparents who told us what they appreciated about their school and D38 for two videos that we produced commemorating Public Schools Week (Feb. 24-28). This expressive young man said more about being overwhelmed with good emotions and how he started school at this specific D38 school, went to another school for a while, and then came back because “this school was just so great.” This is only one example of the stories we hear regarding the impact of what we do in D38.
Repeatedly, individuals talked about “care” in their video interviews. Parents expressed that teachers “genuinely care about the students.” Staff and high school students shared that in D38, “we take care of each other” and “do what’s best for the students and for the teachers.” We heard that elementary students like math and recess and have nice teachers. Middle schoolers valued the inclusivity they experience at their school. Many students talked about the welcoming environments of our schools.
Additionally, I was struck by our legacy. Alumni abound in D38. We have served numerous families for decades. We have staff who graduated from our system. We have current parents and grandparents who graduated from D38, and now, their children/grandchildren are D38 proud. You can find these videos on our Facebook and YouTube pages.
Schools and communities across our country celebrated public education as an important pillar of our society during the last week of February. According to lovepubliceducation.org, “Nine out of 10 students in America attend public schools. Public Schools Week is a national celebration to highlight the great things happening in our nation’s public schools as well as bring attention to the critical issues facing our schools, students and educators.” This week provided me an opportunity to reflect on many positive aspects of public education.
Also during the last week of February, we hosted the last of our 10 Community Collaboration events. Thank you to those of you who contributed important feedback about D38’s next steps. Approximately 200 parents, community members, staff, and students attended these events. We received significant input from you regarding public education in the Tri-Lakes area. These groups prioritized supporting our teachers and staff, classroom sizes, middle school issues, transparency/trust, and community involvement. You may find a full report of the results at lewispalmer.org/communitycollaboration. The D38 school board is currently analyzing these results and determining our next steps.
In the meantime, if you were unable to attend any of our collaboration events, you may still support D38 as we educate this next generation. We will be forming a task force committee to assist with next steps. Email info@lewispalmer.org to express your interest or for more information.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.