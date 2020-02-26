The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
PSA WORLDWIDE LLC HONORS 25 YEARS OF GLOBAL IMPACT
At a time when the world is impassioned by recent awareness of long-term issues like sexual assault, domestic violence, substance misuse and suicide, PSA Worldwide LLC has helped those in need for 25 years.
CEO Brad Dombaugh said, “During our tenure at PSA, we’ve been very fortunate to work with fantastic folks who are dedicated to serving the needs of our customers. And we’re all humbled and honored by the work our customers do to change lives every day by offering hope to those in need and providing help to victims. It really is true that great companies are blessed with great people.”
Located at 11641 Ridgeline Drive, Suite 120 in Colorado Springs (80921), PSA Worldwide began in 1995 as a promotional product distribution company, and soon a customer at the U.S. Air Force Academy petitioned for pamphlets about substance use disorder prevention to distribute to service members. This was the impetus that prompted a completely new business model for PSA by creating promotional and educational items for awareness and prevention programs.
Brad and Leah Dombaugh purchased PSA Worldwide in 2005 and have been growing the company since through strong alliances with organizations with specific needs for awareness and prevention products.
When the Dombaughs acquired PSA Worldwide, it was a staff of three people, and they could see the potential for growth. Fifteen years later, the pair have expanded the company to 40 employees and more than $10 million annual revenue.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent