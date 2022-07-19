My dog loves to ride in the car, so one day this week I took her to the grocery store — I just needed to run in for some milk for my morning coffee. I parked and cracked the windows and started walking in.
That’s when I heard the comment from a woman walking out of the store who noticed my Lola in the car. “I can’t believe someone would leave their dog in the car in this heat.”
I looked around to see who would do such a thing. Oh, it’s me! I realized. I’m the jerk!
It was pretty early in the morning and it didn’t dawn on me that it was that hot out, but it was. It was already almost 80 in this July heat. And inside the car, it’s a lot hotter.
Don’t worry, fellow dog lovers, my girl was just fine. And I won’t do it again.
Feeling like more of a jerk as I research this column, I find the American Kennel Club says to NEVER leave your dog in the car alone, and Colorado has a law protecting people who break into locked cars to rescue animals or at-risk individuals. “In 2017, the Colorado General Assembly passed a new law, HB17-1179, which provides ‘immunity for a person who renders emergency assistance from a locked vehicle’ — in other words, making it legal to break into a locked car to rescue a dog or cat, or an at-risk person,” states coloradovirtuallibrary.org.
This little wake-up call reminded me to be more aware that the heat can be dangerous, and this summer heat is no joke. For those who can’t speak for themselves, it can be deadly.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Those who are at highest risk for heat-related illness include people 65 and older, children younger than 2, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.” Go to cdc.gov to read more about signs of heat-related illnesses.
The Alzheimer’s Association recently put out an advisory on how extreme heat can be especially stressful for those with Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia.
“Alzheimer’s disease causes a number of changes in the brain and body that may affect the individual’s safety, including changes in sensitivity to temperatures,” said Meg Donahue, director of Community Engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, in a news release.
The release cites a study by the National Institutes of Health that found “people living with Alzheimer’s were 6% more likely to die on an extremely hot day, with an added 6% increased risk for individuals with previous hospital admissions for atrial fibrillation (irregular rapid heartbeat).”
And those with Alzheimer’s, including the more than 6.5 million Americans living with the disease, including 76,000 Coloradans, may have difficulty communicating they are overheating.
The Alzheimer’s Association offers these hot-weather safety tips for caregivers:
• Make a plan. Regularly check in on a person living with Alzheimer’s during periods of extreme heat. Arrange plans for cooler spaces if air conditioning is unavailable, and dress the person in loose-fitting, light clothing.
• Pay attention at night. Keep those with Alzheimer’s cool by using fans and air conditioning. Nighttime low temperatures can still be higher than 75 degrees, making for difficult sleeping conditions, heightened anxiety and increased agitation.
• Prepare for behavioral changes. Heat can increase agitation and confusion. Try to remove behavioral triggers by addressing the person’s physical needs related to the heat, then tending to their emotional needs.
• Stay hydrated. Increased water intake is essential to maintaining good hydration and health during extreme heat. Know the signs of heat exhaustion to avoid heat stroke. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with Alzheimer’s, as signs like increased fatigue, dry mouth and headache may be difficult to detect. Be aware that those who take diuretics, sedatives or certain heart medications may not sweat as much as others.
• Stay out of the sun. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion may occur in extreme heat conditions but symptoms may be difficult to detect in people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Keep individuals cool by using air conditioning at home or move to a public place, such as a senior center or shopping mall. If you must go outside, dress appropriately with loose-fitting, light clothing, wear a hat and apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.
• Stay informed. Keep an eye on local weather forecasts. High temperatures are not the only cause for concern. Humidity and air pollution can cause breathing difficulties. The person should be monitored regularly, and seek medical attention if symptoms arise of dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Hydration, sun protection, and shade/shelter are key. Protect yourself and those you love and care for. And, generally, know the law ... and try your best to not be a jerk.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.