MONUMENT • In the wake of the passing of Proposition FF by Colorado voters in November, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is weighing the pros and cons of opting into the program.

The D-38 Board of Education had a work session Feb. 7 at the district learning center in Monument, where it heard an overview of the proposition and the challenges facing D-38 should it decide to opt-in.

Proposition FF, which asked voters if they desire the creation and funding of Healthy School Meals for All, is set to start in the 2023-2024 school year for those districts that choose to opt-in. The program would provide meals for all National School Lunch Program children. Schools with NSLP students may opt into or out of the program annually.

In D-38, NSLP includes all of the elementary schools as well as Monument Academy elementary and secondary schools.

Funding for the statewide program would come from increased taxes paid by households with incomes of $300,000 or more, by limiting state income tax deductions, and by using additional federal funding for school meals.

D-38 Director of Nutrition Services Stacey Baker, who made the presentation to the school board, said the intent of Proposition FF is to enhance student health, growth, learning and achievement and to ensure no child goes hungry while at school. It’s also intended to provide equitable access to school meals and, with inflation and cost of living being what they are currently, remove a potential financial concern for all families, she said.

However, despite the measure’s intended benefits, Baker said the district would have challenges opting into the program. The No. 1 challenge would be the impact to kitchen staffing, Baker said.

“We are anticipating a bump to exceed COVID numbers with this,” she said. “The state voted on it. More people know about it. We did find that when meals were free during COVID there were still quite a bit of families that were not aware of that. We had a lot of students out routinely for quarantine, whole classes at some points were out. [Nutrition] directors across the state are expecting a huge bump with this.”

Specifically, staffing schedules at the district’s larger qualifying schools like Bear Creek and Monument Academy would be the most affected. Baker said an anticipated 75-100 students per grade level would be coming through the meal line, while they only have 20 minutes in their lunch period.

“We’re concerned that is not enough time to get them through, and I’m not alone in this concern,” Baker said. “This is a concern across the state with nutrition departments.”

Another concern is menu availability and options. Baker said the district’s menu options are “advanced” and maintaining those items with accommodations for 3,000-3,500 meals per day is difficult. Nutrition departments across the state would have to offer only one hot meal option and no other choices at least to start the school year, she said.

“The USDA has just announced they are going to be furthering to reduce the calorie and sodium levels in school meals, which is going to constrain it even more,” Baker said.

Related cost increases to menu options was also expressed as a concern due to the anticipated increased supply demands.

Presently the department is understaffed by about 20%, Baker said. She said the department would need another operations supervisor and would automatically require 10 additional nutrition services staff if the district opts in.

The district would also need a nutrition services dietician, based on state department of education recommendations, to anticipate and manage student special dietary accommodations, which are now done in-house. However, with such an anticipated increase to students being served, an increase to students with special dietary accommodations is also expected.

Presently, the nutrition department has one delivery driver who makes two trips per day to each of the district’s seven schools. Baker said a second driver would need to be hired if the program is adopted. She noted the department has been operating with one utility bus driver on loan from the transportation department.

“I need someone on staff to help because we would also know we’re going to have much more food coming in and going out, and I can’t do it with one warehouse person,” Baker said.

In addition, the schools’ kitchen equipment would need to be updated to include additional and larger ovens and warmers, a cost which Baker said is estimated to be up to $85,000.

“The question for us is really this, based on Proposition FF, can we implement Proposition FF as it is currently intended, and the answer is we’re not feeling very confident in the ability to do so right now,” Superintendent Dr. KC Somers said. “Mainly because our infrastructure is not up to par with what we know it will have to be.”

The next steps for deciding if D-38 will opt into the program involves community engagement, including the Wellness Committee, for discussion, policy support and student impact determinations.

Baker said she is curious to hear the school principals’ opinions, teachers’ opinions, and what the staff, district families and taxpayers have to say on the matter.

Should district administration decide to opt in, a decision would need to be made by May in order to implement the program the next school year.