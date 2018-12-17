At town hall last week, the Monument planning commission recommended approval for mapping the legal boundaries of some single family homes to be built in the Sanctuary Pointe housing development.
Some at the meeting raised concerns that ongoing development in Sanctuary Pointe will increase construction traffic through neighboring communities. Residents of the nearby Promontory Pointe community said the traffic poses a safety risk to their children.
The plan is to eventually create a second entrance into Sanctuary Pointe by connecting Gleneagle Drive to Sanctuary Rim Drive. Promontory Pointe residents who live off of Gleneagle Drive are concerned that this connection will provide a shortcut through their community for construction trucks travelling to and from Sanctuary Pointe.
Promontory Pointe resident Adrian Limon said the heavy volume of large trucks would pose a safety risk to the multitude of crosswalks and bus stops along Gleneagle Drive. Limon said he has more than 200 signatures from Promontory Pointe residents who don’t want construction traffic cutting through their community.
“We have a genuine concern about 40 to 60 thousand pound vehicles coming down through our community of homes where there’s a speed limit zone of 25 mph,” Limon said.
Loren Moreland, a representative of the developer Classic Homes, said Gleneagle Drive is a public road designed to support construction traffic. Diverting the traffic away from Promontory Pointe will only result in the trucks cutting through a different community, Moreland said. The construction traffic needs to go through somewhere, he said.
“Nobody wants it on their street,” he said. “But it’s part of the process.”
Commissioner Michelle Glover encouraged Moreland to engage directly with the Promontory Pointe community and to take their needs into consideration.
“What I would love for you to do is involve the community, especially Promontory Pointe, in those discussions,” Glover said.
In the past, other communities have raised concerns that continued housing development in Sanctuary Pointe will increase traffic on their roads. In February, residents of the adjacent Kingswood subdivision were concerned that their community would become a shortcut for homeowners in Sanctuary Pointe.
After much negotiating, the developer Classic Homes and the Kingswood community reached an agreement. Aside from emergency vehicles, regular traffic was barred from using Kingswood as a shortcut into Sanctuary Pointe.
To divert traffic away from Kingswood, Classic Homes also agreed to build a second entrance on the western side of Sanctuary Pointe. The problem is that this future entrance will lead construction traffic directly through the Promontory Pointe community.