Forward motion continues for Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s Board of Education and administrative team as we prepare for the 2021-2022 academic year. The past year was challenging, yet not without successes that supported our students, fostered community collaboration, and communicated clear objectives and actionable goals. Our Board of Education work sessions and meetings continued uninterrupted.
In August 2020, a resolution was unanimously approved which authorized our superintendent, Dr. KC Somers, to navigate COVID guidelines and protect the health of our students and staff with agility and efficiency. Families had the option for their K-6 students to attend in-person from Aug. 17, 2020, through May 21, 2021. A concurrent online program served students and families who chose not to attend in person. Secondary school students pivoted from hybrid options to full, in-person attendance in late March.
This year, the Board continued to align all actions with the Long-Term Strategic Plan initially developed in February 2020. All decisions and actions are centered on five main goals:
Cultivating safe, healthy, and welcoming school environments
Ensuring high-quality instruction and relevant educational experiences for all students
Deepening our professional learning culture committed to continuous growth
Ensuring effective asset management and efficient use of resources
Forging strong community relationships and fostering effective communication.
The actions taken by the Board address both immediate needs and long-term concerns to include:
Installing 3M window film and security vestibules at numerous school sites.
Approval to fund an updated K-5 Literacy program. The comprehensive process, involving many hours from staff across all five elementary schools, provided provisional implementation for 2021-2022 of a literacy curriculum that addresses the varied needs of all students across the district.
Refunding (financing) of the remaining balance of the 2012 General Obligation Bond, effectively returning $1.9 million to taxpayers over eight years beginning in 2021.
Retaining Schneider Electric to provide a long-range plan and manage an energy performance contract so that deferred maintenance projects can be addressed while installing energy-efficient and cost-neutral solutions. Schneider Electric began the active work phase in June which, with a $1.8 million investment, will provide $9.2 million worth of capital upgrades with useful lives of over 20 years. (Additional information can be found at lewispalmer.org/schneiderelectric.)
Engaging in a four-month process (Phase 1) of a community-led steering committee for help in determining a future course of action regarding the Grace Best education building located in downtown Monument. The D38 Board of Education approved a resolution moving forward with the steering committee’s recommendation for proceeding to Phase 2.
Continuing discussions to implement a comprehensive assessment process with the goal of evolving teacher/staff compensation to better align with other districts in Colorado.
The Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education is Chris Taylor, Theresa Phillips, Tiffiney Upchurch, Ron Schwarz and Matthew Clawson. We look forward to the year ahead and appreciate the opportunity to serve our students, staff, teachers, and constituents in collaboration with our community. The D38 Board of Education can be reached at any time via email, schoolboard@lewispalmer.org. Board of Education meetings are typically held on the third Monday of each month (with the exception of July) at 6 p.m. in the Learning Center at the administration building, and are open to the public. The next meeting will be Aug. 16.