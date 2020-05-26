I recently had the wonderful opportunity of visiting my old workplace. Yes, up on Pikes Peak!
I was invited to view the progress they are making in rebuilding the cog railway. Even though there is some snow on the ground, and the wind was blowing about 30 miles an hour, the workmen are getting along pretty well.
The old track was taken up last summer, and the new track is a bit different. The new track, called the Straub system uses wider teeth, plus they are using steel ties and bigger outside rails. It is going to be a 21st-century Swiss railway. The work has started in a spot called Cog Corner on the highway. From there to Manitou they have already sent stacks of rails, ties and other supplies they need. There is no access by road until they get all the way down.
The crews might get the rails laid as early as next fall, but they will not be ready to start running. They are planning to be ready at this time next year.
Things are going to be a bit different!
The trains will run a bit faster and a lot more often. They are thinking of starting up every 40 minutes. Where there was one track at the depot in Manitou they will have two. Passing on the line will need to be different. At the top, the unloading area is being redesigned. The progress on the new Summit House continued through the winter. They will start working on the outside during the warm summer days. Over next winter new Swiss-designed trains will join the four older units being upgraded in the shops.
Every day visitors to the top can see some of the work on the railway. Surprisingly, many are unaware of all of the changes that have happened in the last few years. It is going to really be spectacular for the train passengers to see the summit house, and they will have a grand view from there of the train.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.