You never know who/what might turn up around these parts …
I find interesting Tri-Lakers everywhere I turn, including just over the ridge from Gwillimville in North Woodmoor (friend-of-a-friend Terry Pierce and his wife Lynne, whom I had the pleasure of meeting the other day). Terry’s a retired Navy commander and author of the just-published novel “Without Warning: The Saga of Gettysburg,” a 750-page masterwork that tells the story of the pivotal Civil War battle from the perspective of winning Gen. George Meade.
“For whatever reason, history seems fixed on Robert E. Lee’s role in this drama,” says Terry, who came to Monument from Okinawa, Japan by way of Monterey, Calif. in 2005 following his military retirement. “Meade was placed in command of the Army of the Potomac just days before this battle commenced — ‘without warning,’ which is the recurring theme of the book. It’s a fascinating element within this crucial moment in our nation’s history.” You can find the product of Terry’s 12-year labor of research and love at Amazon.com and HeartAllyBooks.com, and Tommie Plank may still have a few signed copies available at Covered Treasures in Monument (CoveredTreasures.com).
LEAVING A MARK … the entertainment world lost a big’un last week with the passing of the legendary Charlie Daniels, who would have qualified for country music royalty status on his “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” alone. A fierce patriot, unapologetic man of faith and tireless supporter of American military veterans, Mr. Daniels etched his name into local lore with a concert on Monument Lake on Aug. 31, 2013.
If you missed it (as I did), the big event was arranged by Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts executive director Michael Maddox and included our very own WireWood Station (featuring world-class fiddlewhiz Michelle Edwards of Monument, who claims Charlie as her No. 1 influence) as opening act. Michelle’s carrying the torch for C.D., and if you haven’t caught her and WireWood’s rendition of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” it’s about time (their schedule may be found at WireWood-Station.com).
CANCEL CULTURE arrives in the Tri-Lakes … in these selectively sensitive times, any social/professional misstep real or imagined can and will be used to make a person’s life difficult. This “cancel culture,” which allows for no statute of limitations, takes no prisoners and recognizes no distinction between an individual’s body of work and the perceived offense du jour, found its insidious way into the pages of this paper recently. Without rehashing the entire affair (and giving further “air time” to the political opportunism that is always behind these episodes), let’s just say that any of us who’s ever said, done, thought or been photographed or otherwise recorded in the act of doing anything that someone could deem “offensive” — all of us, in other words — might as well go ahead and surrender to the authorities today.
I find little satisfaction in the knowledge that, given the scorched-earth nature of this thing, today’s cancel-ers will inevitably be tomorrow’s cancel-ees (everybody fails the test sooner or later). What’s really called for here is a little grace and a little perspective. Let he/she who is truly above the fray in this “everything’s online” age (this includes the digital footprints of one’s family and friends, of course) cast the next stone. Or not.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.