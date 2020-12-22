By Seth Boster
Special from The Gazette
A team is poised to acquire a scenic island in Colorado to be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike for generations.
The 10 acres surrounded by Lake San Cristobal have been privately owned for more than a century. An iron bridge connects a series of smaller islands to the larger, verdant peninsula — a postcard image complemented by the San Juan Mountains.
“It’s one of those spots in Hinsdale County that defines Hinsdale County,” said Kristie Borchers, a commissioner in the county composed of 96% public land, including much of Lake San Cristobal, Colorado’s second largest natural lake.
But anyone wanting to check out that foot bridge from the beloved beach near Lake City has been met by a gate and “no trespassing” signs.
The peninsula is under a conservation easement. “So it’s already protected,” Borchers said, “but what is not is open for public use.”
The land came up for sale this year. Borchers and other locals sprung to action, partnering with Trust for Public Land, which secured a $1.3 million grant from Great Outdoors Colorado. That covered 90% of the island’s cost. Friends of Lake San Cristobal has gone about fundraising the rest.
Borchers said the closing date on the property is set for this week. She said advocates and county officials will launch talks next year to decide on the future use of the peninsula.
A small amphitheater has been envisioned, along with restrooms, picnic tables, walking paths, and kayak and paddleboard rentals.
“Minimal impact” is the idea, Borchers said, “while also some recreation on the land.”
• Construction is scheduled so that Rifle Falls State Park becomes “more able to handle the growing number of visitors,” according to a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
The three-pronged waterfall is a Western Slope destination for photographers and anyone drawn to a surprising, tropical-like scene. Visitation drops in winter — the reason for the timing of the construction, the park’s manager said in the release.
The pedestrian bridge is being replaced, and other improvements are being made to trails and the viewing area, which will remain open during the work. The popular loop trail below the falls, however, will be closed. The icy caves can still be accessed, the release noted.
Construction is expected to wrap up in mid-February, when park visitation picks up again.
• Looking to make frozen memories with the family this holiday season? Here are some outdoor ice skating options around Colorado, but be aware protocols have changed due to the pandemic.
Downtown Colorado Springs: Online reservations required for sessions between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. $9. https://bit.ly/2LB0M8c
Estes Park: Daylight hours and night skating at Dorsey Pond. $25 per person if not overnight guest at YMCA of the Rockies. ymcarockies.org
Evergreen: Online reservations required for sessions at Evergreen Lake and Buchanan Ponds. Individual rinks available for up to 10 people in same party for $40. Before going call 720-880-1391. https://bit.ly/3oPGTbJ
Keystone: 1 p.m.-8 p.m. daily at resort’s Dercum Square, as weather permits. Adults $15, children $10. https://bit.ly/3a6usnX
Downtown Louisville: Hours vary. $10 for ages 4 and older. Before going call 303-604-1010. downtownlouisvilleco.com/winterskate
Nederland: Non-resident day passes $11 for adults, $8 for youth. Before going call 720-514-9624. https://bit.ly/3qVAw8D
Steamboat Springs: 6:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. at Howelsen Hill. Hours might change. https://bit.ly/3nl0wYR
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com