It’s June and summertime is in full swing. Kids are playing at parks and carpooling to school is over for awhile. The grass is green and flowers are everywhere due to the recent rain and cool temperatures. Across the country, June is Pride month and there are events and activities in our community. Bike rides, parades and art shows to celebrate and foster a culture of inclusion, belonging, and pride.

I’ve been thinking about pride lately and in doing so, I’ve thought about the ways in which my parents raised me. They wanted my siblings and I to have a strong foundation and a clear set of values and perspectives. There are many ingredients to this, but an important one is pride in one’s identity. Growing up, we were the only Jewish family in the Cherry Knolls neighborhood of Littleton, known now as Centennial. We didn’t know any other Jewish kids at school and we belonged to a synagogue in Denver so that’s where most of our Jewish experiences took place. My mother, Ellie Greenberg, was a full-time working mom, first as a speech therapist and later as an innovative educator, high-level corporate executive and published author. In addition, she served on many Boards of Directors and was active in political and civil rights issues. My dad, Manny Greenberg, owned one of the first television and stereo stores in Denver with his brother and worked long hours as a retail businessman. Later in life, he was a successful real estate salesman and avid art collector.

My dad was energetic and funny and made friends everywhere he went. As a civil rights activist and feminist, my mom formed strong friendships with like-minded people, some of whom were Jewish. Over the years, our family became friends with other Littleton Jewish families so we celebrated Jewish holidays and Thanksgiving meals together. Passover seders and Rosh Hashanah potlucks were lively with discussions of politics and the civil rights issues of the day. This group became our extended family and helped solidify my Jewish sense of belonging. In high school, going to Israel with a large group of Jewish teens from Denver cemented that sense of belonging and I returned to Israel for several months during college. I was proud to be Jewish yet aware of my identity as a minority in mainstream American life.

My dad told us that one reason he started his own business was that if he had been employed by a corporation, he could always face discrimination. He wanted to control his own destiny as much as possible. Dad grew up in Chicago and his father, Meyer Greenberg, was a barber. His dad worked at a country club which at that time in history, didn’t allow Blacks or Jews as members. He didn’t know that until one day, he decided to go see his dad at work. At the front desk of the country club, dad asked for Meyer Greenberg and was told that no one by that name worked there. He said his dad was the barber, so they went to the barbershop where sure enough, his dad was hard at work. Turns out, my grandfather was working under the name Albert Vermont. Later that night as they talked, my dad understood that if his father had used his given Jewish name, Meyer Greenberg, he would not have had a job at the country club. Supporting his family meant that one did whatever it took, even adapting one’s name. As the story goes, Vermont is French for green mountain and berg is German for mountain, so grandpa turned his last name of Greenberg into Vermont to get a job at the country club. That’s a family story I’ll never forget. There’s also the story from my dad that he himself didn’t have a middle name because they were too poor.

My parents were glad to be democrats, American and Jewish. My dad said he was proud to be married to a doctor since my mom had a doctorate in education, and he was equally as proud to call himself a feminist. After all, marriage is a partnership. It was easy to see that my parents shared the same values in life. Pride, respect, diversity and inclusion were part of the fabric of our busy lives. We went to Indigenous art galleries, Hispanic cultural events, and sat in the pews of a predominantly black Baptist church in Denver on Christmas eve to hear the music. If we were ignorant about someone’s background and culture, my parents expected us to be inquisitive and learn. If we didn’t understand someone’s point of view, we were expected to ask and discuss, not argue or make assumptions. We understood discrimination and prejudice because of our personal experiences as Jews.

These life lessons from my parents push me to live by their example. I try to surround myself with people who are different from me whether it’s by virtue of ethnicity, race, socioeconomic background, education or religion. I strive to understand other people’s political viewpoints and personal values and to ask about their upbringing and how that has shaped their beliefs. I believe that every moment of each day, we have the power to choose pride or prejudice, openness or close-mindedness, curiosity and inquisitiveness over self-centeredness and arrogance. What will you choose: pride or prejudice?