Preston Seabloom of Colorado Springs was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in May as he graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology.
He was among 16 cadets who were commissioned on May 15 upon their completion of the Air Force ROTC program and graduation. Preston was a member of the Dactyls Student Organization. Preston graduated from Palmer Ridge High School in 2016.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the graduates will be celebrated in person at CSU’s commencement ceremony in December.