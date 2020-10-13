Mountain View Electric Association Inc. has operated under the principle of local member democratic control to guide our business practices for nearly 80 years. We have a passion for serving our local communities without outside interference.
Therefore, it may come as a surprise that electric cooperatives like ours, sought federal regulation over the rates of our cooperative power supplier, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
As the CEO of MVEA, a cooperative served by Tri-State, it’s important that we share with you why.
We sought federal rate regulation to ensure that we will always have a voice with Tri-State’s regulators on the issues that affect our distribution cooperatives’ costs, no matter which state we reside.
Seeking federal rate regulation wasn’t something to take lightly. Electric cooperatives like ours value democratic governance as we make decisions that collectively benefit our communities.
For example, Tri-State’s Responsible Energy Plan will bolster renewable energy to 50% in just over three years and will significantly reduce emissions. We’ll have flexible options to pursue local renewable energy, and we anticipate Tri-State’s wholesale power rate, which has been flat for four years, will decrease.
However, the last decade has seen states that historically regulated Tri-State’s facilities and environmental matters begin focusing on wholesale rates. We know state regulators can consider only the interests of their state, and actions on rates could disadvantage Tri-State members in other states.
In July 2019, Tri-State’s Board of Directors announced their decision to pursue rate regulation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which would ensure Tri-State has one consistent rate regulator across all the states where it serves members.
Our openness to FERC regulation shouldn’t be surprising. Federal rate regulation is the norm for wholesale power suppliers, including Xcel Energy and Black Hills Energy.
There is no better example of the importance of FERC regulation to our cooperatives than recent actions by Colorado regulators.
Following Tri-State’s announcement to pursue FERC regulation, two Tri-State members filed a complaint on contract termination costs at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. In the proceedings, the commission would not allow other Tri-State members, in Colorado or other states, to participate. Worse still, a Tri-State member-developed contract termination cost methodology was not allowed into the record. Our cooperatives had no voice on an issue that could significantly impact our rates. We also asked to be part of the Colorado case, but were denied representation.
For the first time, Tri-State is fully rate regulated and late last month, FERC preempted the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, holding that FERC has exclusive jurisdiction on Tri-State rate and member exits. Importantly, each Tri-State member can participate in rate setting processes.
With Tri-State, we will have cleaner and more-competitively priced power, and even more flexibility in our contracts. As we go through these positive changes, and the regulatory oversight that is now required, we know we can always have our voices heard.
Jim Herron is CEO of Mountain View Electric Association Inc.