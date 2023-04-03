MONUMENT • As the numbers of what the Federal Bureau of Investigation deems an “active shooter” continues to roll in, the need for preparedness expands as well.

The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosted the Monument Police Department’s Corporal Joshua Marks as part of its Monthly Education Series March 22 at the TriLakes Chamber office in Downtown Monument. Cpl. Marks made a presentation on the FBI’s statistics of active shooters as well as preparedness for the workplace, retail and outdoor spaces.

Marks had made a similar presentation last year on active shooters statistics from 2000-2018 and preparedness as part of the education series. However, he said the statistics from last year’s presentation were vastly different from the new statistics running from 2017-2021.

“The statistics are concerning, unreal, just disappointing,” Marks said. “This country has had an upswing in violence. Since COVID, big time. It appears once everyone was out of COVID jail, sort of speak, people lashed out.”

The Tri-Lakes Chamber’s monthly education program is designed to create educational opportunities on topics of interest in the business community. The series was developed through the chamber’s relationship with the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center as well as its sponsor ENT Federal Credit Union.

Marks, who is the training coordinator and investigation supervisor with the MPD, said his presentation was based on the FBI’s Run-Hide-Fight program to educate the national community on ways to survive an active shooter event. While some may think of active shooter attacks happening to workplaces by a disgruntled employee or school campuses, statistics have shown the largest areas where these events tend to occur since 2017 are those of commerce; shopping malls, retail stores, restaurants etc., he said.

A library of resources with statistics on active shooter events is available on the FBI’s website at www.FBI.gov, under the How Can We Help You page and clicking on the Safety Resources tab. The FBI’s Run-Hide-Fight resources are available there as well.

Marks said overall preparedness for such an attack is key to survival as well as being knowledgeable of law enforcement’s response to such a situation. Actions of law enforcement do not stipulate the attacker or attackers’ reason or influences for the attack.

“From a law enforcement standpoint, behavioral health problems, if you’re harming people, it's no different if you were on drugs harming people, or completely sober harming people,” Marks said. “You’re harming people and we have to react to those things.”

He stressed several times that while citizens can be armed in most public places with the proper registration and licensing, armed citizens can cause more harm than help if not properly trained to use a firearm. Knowing the law for an armed citizen is also paramount, Cpl. Marks said.

In addition, the corporal said many times an armed citizen who takes the life of another human being, even an active shooter, can suffer severe emotional damage.

“Prepare for what comes next if you decide to use a firearm,” Cpl. Marks said.

Marks said, in lieu of the Run-Hide-Fight resources, individuals and families should note their surroundings when in public, outside and at home for if an attack should happen. This involves taking note of possible escape routes, possible hiding places and effective obstructions from gunfire, etc.

Another aspect of survival shared was the best course of action when first responders arrive on the scene. Marks said following law enforcement’s instructions is a major part of that. However, identifying oneself as not being a threat is of the utmost importance. While police first on scene are attempting to determine the source of the threat and its progression, making life or death decisions in fractions of a second, it is important a person who is a non-threat to have his or her hands open to officers with their hands up so officers can clearly see they are not armed, he said.

Having exit plans and family code words in the event of an active shooter requires families to have conversations about such a possibility.

“It’s a tough subject and not one to take lightly, but with it happening more and more often, it should be a conversation,” Marks said.

Learning from a Run-Hide-Fight course, which several community agencies and academic institutions are now offering, including the Monument Police Department, can be the most important aspect to surviving an attack. Marks said such courses help persons and workplaces learn to be aware of surroundings and other places which can serve as exits and places to hide, among other emergency options.

Lastly, among the multitude of information Marks shared during the course, maintaining a “go” bag for emergencies is also strongly recommended. A “go” bag contains items like a first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, phone charger and power bank, extra medication if needed, latex gloves, a hammer or other tool to break glass in the event of escaping from a window, and similar items, he said.