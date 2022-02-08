There may not be a favorite from the area in 5A boys’ basketball, but the Rangers are the class of 4A according to RPI.
Lewis-Palmer sits in first place ahead of undefeated Pueblo South as the basketball postseason nears. The difference between the two is merely .007 in the rankings.
Among the other top-25 schools by RPI in 4A are Discovery Canyon (19), Falcon (22), Mesa Ridge (24) and Palmer Ridge (25).
For 5A, Vista Ridge (10), Air Academy (14) and Doherty (15) are the area’s top contenders. Palmer, at 24th, also represents a tough out as the Terrors streak their way to a possible CSML title.
The area’s most likely title winner may not be in either classification. In 1A, Evangelical Christian sits atop the RPI rankings and St. Mary’s sits at second in 3A.
Both have lost just one game this year and boast several 30-point wins en route to outscoring opponents by at least 200 apiece throughout the year.
The last state champion from the area, classification notwithstanding, was Lewis-Palmer which overtook Longmont for the 2019 hardware.