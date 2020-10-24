Palmer Ridge 55, Grand Junction Central 0
Palmer Ridge wasted no time getting on the board as Luke McAllister connected with Cameron Jones for a 29-yard pass and a 7-0 lead. McAllister also found Anthony Costanzo and he and Nathaniel Robinson ran for two more scores before the end of the first quarter, which saw the Bears up 35-0.
Palmer Ridge improved to 3-0 and the last two games were massive shutouts. Undefeated Montrose is up next.
Fountain-Fort Carson 46, Air Academy 0
Q Jones rushed 66 yards for a third-quarter touchdown, one of three on the night for the senior as the Trojans demolished the Kadets (1-2).
Fountain-Fort Carson (3-0) will face Pueblo West (3-0) next weekend.
Lewis-Palmer 32, Riverdale Ridge 13
Pine Creek 17, Chaparral 7
La Veta 60, Cripple Creek Victor 11
Holy Family 29, Discovery Canyon 3
Douglas County 27, Doherty 24
Pueblo West 42, Mesa Ridge 20
Coronado 35, Thornton 21
Contact the writer: kate.shefte@gazette.com