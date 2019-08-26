The prep football season opening games for Tri-Lakes area teams begins Thursday when Lewis-Palmer hosts Mead at Don Breese Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Rangers have high expectations this season after going 7-4 in 2018 and losing in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs to state-runner up Pueblo East.
Lewis-Palmer is a run-oriented team. Senior Jake Martin has moved from wide receiver to tailback to utilize his skills. Martin has committed to Division I FBS South Dakota.
By playing this week, the Rangers will have a bye during Week 5.
Discovery Canyon travels to Mountain View in Loveland on Friday for its season opener in a 7 p.m. start. The Thunder was 9-3 last season and lost in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs. It defeated Mountain View 28-14 to begin the season.
Discovery Canyon is led by senior back Marshall Pike, who rushed for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018.
The Classical Academy also plays its season opener on Friday against Sierra at Harrison High School at 7 p.m. The Titans are a 2A team, while Sierra plays at the 3A level.
TCA was 4-5 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Palmer Ridge opens its season Sept. 6 at Canon City. The Bears are the two-time defending 3A state champion.