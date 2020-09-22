By Danny Summers
danny.summers@ pikespeaknewspapers.com
Yes, Virginia, there really will be a high school football season in Colorado this fall.
Just before the 11th hour Sept. 16, when many people in the Centennial State were settling in for a late summer’s nap, the Colorado High School Activities Association sent out a release stating that there will be a football season, after all, should schools elect to participate.
The news quickly spread like wildfire. People texted and tweeted their loved ones that the world was suddenly right again. Their biggest wish had come true. Even Paul Revere was summoned from the grave to make another midnight ride.
The following morning, before the squirrels woke up to frolic and play, football storage sheds throughout the state were unlocked and equipment that had been tucked away behind lawn mowers was resurrected and dusted off. By mid-morning, the news that football was back had reached the farthest corners of our territory.
With the reboot of high school football comes many questions. CHSAA officials spent most of Thursday trying to clear up the confusion and lay out a plan that made sense. They failed. Not because they are incompetent. But because not even all the supercomputers in all the land could provide enough information to undo the mess that had been caused by months of confusing talking points.
The high school football season in Colorado never should have been shut down in the first place. On Aug. 4, CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green led a charge to completely revamp the 2020-21 prep sports schedule. It seemed that most everyone on the outside was left scratching their heads as they pondered why it was acceptable and “safe” for a base runner in a softball game to slide hard into third, but not for a quarterback on a football field to throw a pass.
In its release Sept. 16, the CHSAA Board of Directors voted to approve variances from Gov. Jared Polis’s COVID Response Team. The decision provides its member schools with the option to play football, as well as field hockey and sideline spirit this fall.
By mid-afternoon the next day, pages and pages of guidelines had been sent out. Trust me when I tell you things are going to be a little strange over the next few months.
Before you run to your local Hallmark Store and buy a sappy greeting card for your favorite CHSAA board member or Gov. Polis, remember that they likely really only agreed to have a football season because of tremendous pressure from many people and groups. In recent weeks, players, fans, coaches, parents and even cheerleaders protested around the state to get the games back on. Lawyers also threatened lawsuits. I’ve been told some lawsuits have been filed.
Pressure probably also mounted on CHSAA when pro and college football went on around the rest of the country. You might not buy what I’m saying, but let’s look at the facts. Those in power in the Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences shut down their football seasons in early August. They likely assumed that every other conference in the United States would follow suit. But the Big 12, ACC, SEC, American Athletic, Sun Belt and Conference USA all decided to play on.
What happened next to the kings and queens of the Big Ten and Pac 12 was mounting pressure by players, coaches, fans and parents to rethink their positions. Early last week, the Big Ten announced it would play football this fall. The Pac 12 followed.
The NFL, I believe, also played a key factor in the return of prep football in Colorado. Commissioner Roger Goodell never hesitated — or at least not much — to have his league play this season. Watching a full slate of games the weekend after Labor Day gave a little normalcy to my life and the lives of millions of others.
While there is still plenty to be concerned with in this wacky world, at least there will be some sense of normalcy this fall when the pigskin flies again. Beneath the bright lights of stadiums will be the sounds and smells of the game many of us have loved for generations.
There will be a lot of changes from what we’re used to. You can go to the CHSAA website to read all about those things. All teams at all levels will play six regular season games followed by eight-team playoff brackets. The season openers are scheduled for Oct. 8-10. Championship games will be played Dec. 5.
Just in case you forgot, we have two defending state champs right here in our own backyard: Pine Creek in Class 4A and Palmer Ridge in 3A. Palmer Ridge also won titles in 2017 and 2018. The Bears will play up in 4A this fall.
Join me, will you, in welcoming back all the young men, and some young women, to football practices and games.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.