Wildfire prevention and mitigation are topics that come up frequently in this space.
They are issues that are top of mind for the hundreds of Black Forest residents who lost their homes in the 2013 fire that bears the community’s name
And the Marshall fire that devastated the Louisville and Superior communities just six weeks ago has firefighting experts in the Tri-Lakes area going over plans for what to do in the case of such a fire erupting in this area ... again.
“My greatest concern for our community is a wildfire,” Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Fire Chief Andy Kovacs told Tribune sister paper The Gazette recently. “Both the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires were obviously very near and dear to our hearts and our community, and so we want to be prepared if an incident like that were to occur.”
The Waldo Canyon fire of 2012 destroyed 347 homes and killed two people on the west side of Colorado Springs.
Kovacs and other firefighters the district are working on plans that will be crucial to incident commanders during a fire’s first hours.
Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District has identified 12 area communities in the area in need of such “pre-fire plans,” that cost roughly $10,000 each and “involve sending data to fire consultants who have years of expertise dealing with wildland fires.”
This year, the district is focusing on plans for the Woodmoor, Forest Lakes and Red Rock Ranch neighborhoods due to their populations and locations, Kovacs told The Gazette. The Forest Lakes and Red Rock Ranch communities are targeted as they are near the Pike National Forest.
The money for the consultations, done mostly with other fire districts based in wildfire-prone California, where, incidentally, Kovacs worked for nearly 30 years as a firefighter, was approved by the TLMFPD board and comes out of the district’s annual budget.
“The consultants will assume a worst-case scenario and plot a course for incident commanders including details on what communities, people and homes are in danger; where people need to be evacuated to; where the incident command post should be located; what type of resources will be needed and how many of those resources will be required; and how they can concentrate firefighting efforts to control an active blaze,” states The Gazette article.
Kovacs said the plans will help incident commanders make decisions and allocate resources quickly. He expects the plans to be done by mid-summer.
Residents must do their part by mitigating their properties. The district helps by partnering with homeowners associations to encourage and assist with fire mitigation.
“It’s a partnership,” Kovacs said. “We don’t just go out and do all the heavy lifting. The homeowners are each responsible for clearing the brush on their property and they essentially bring it to the curb or to the street, and then our firefighters will go out with the woodchipper and basically mulch all that fuel to, essentially, get rid of it.”
These efforts will help get residents evacuated, in the case of a fire, more quickly — saving lives — and potentially saving more properties.
