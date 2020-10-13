Grit, empathy and forgiveness. These are the words Raleigh, a Palmer Ridge High School sophomore, offered when answering a question I asked about the first few weeks of school. His words resonate with me. These are always powerful words, but now they carry extra weight.
In the education arena and in my personal life, I alongside Raleigh, find it necessary to dig deep, discover what motivates me and persevere. Additionally, I find that I need to persevere with understanding and grace. I imagine you may have experienced this, too.
Personal grit, resilience, integrity, or determination provides an impetus as we find ourselves in the thick of what Brené Brown calls the second day — the messy middle of a process. The world is seven months into the COVID storm. In Lewis-Palmer School District 38, we are moving ahead, not sure of exactly what the future holds. We are working hard educating our students and supporting each other. The new rules and expectations around safety and learning in hybrid, online and in-person environments undermine our familiar rhythm. We find ourselves on unsure footing, yet we are discovering new rhythms, sometimes matching our steps, sometimes taking different paths toward the same outcome.
In order to balance our varied perspectives and concerns, we must exercise empathy and compassion. Moving forward in uncertainty requires that we not get stuck in our differences. Sometimes, I find myself frustrated when a team member doesn’t stop and listen to my perspective. And I hate to admit it, but sometimes, I become aware of someone getting frustrated with me because I may not be listening carefully to them. In both of these situations, I have had to step back, listen and practice the understanding I want in return. When I choose to pause with their best interest in mind, I listen much better. I serve my team more effectively when I hear their heart — their unspoken concerns — not just their words.
In this messy middle, our impact on each other seems intensified. The invisible but tangible stress we’ve experienced for most of 2020 is wearing us down, and we risk losing the art of being able to give grace to each other. In this mess, each of us has made mistakes. Forgiveness is a practiced art, an art which stems from a settled place within us. Forgiveness is a term we don’t talk about often in public education, yet it is a powerful tool toward healing, hope and reconciliation. It’s a habit, a mindset, a letting go of grievances. I find myself wanting to move toward hope, and so, I forgive.
The ability to set aside differences and focus on the real task, the desired results together, strengthens our community. We need to find settled places, ground ourselves, take initiative and move forward. Plans will be made and likely need changed. Differences will arise. I’m committed to persevering with an empathetic ear and a forgiving spirit — alongside Raleigh.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.