As a gift from the Pikes Peak Library District to the Town of Palmer Lake, a Concerts in the Park series is now scheduled for three dates in August.

The PPLD’s special event application to host a Concerts in the Park series from 6-7 p.m., Aug. 11, 18 and 25 at the Village Green in Palmer Lake was approved by the town Board of Trustees during its June 22 regular meeting at town hall. The Village Green and gazebo are located next to the Palmer Lake Library at 66 Lower Glenway Street.

The series features live music each evening and encourages residents and guests to attend to celebrate summer. Attendance for the series events is free. Those who attend are also encouraged to bring lawn and/or camping chairs or a blanket to sit on the grass and listen to the featured music for the hour.

Scheduled for the Aug. 11 event is Tender Foot Bluegrass, which originated from Manitou Springs in 2005. The band features musicians Ryan Keene on guitar, Isaac Brisk playing mandolin and A.J. Brisk on the upright bass. Tender Foot Bluegrass is known for the synergy it creates with its audiences.

The second concert of the series Aug. 18 features the Celtic Music act Skean Dubh, known as one of the most sought after Celtic bands of the region. Skean Dubh involves harmonizing vocals backed by a unique blend of traditional and modern instruments, including Irish bagpipes, fiddle, guitar, banjo, bouzouki, whistles, mandolin, bodhran, djembe, doumbek and accordion. The band’s repertoire bears a diverse list of instrumentals, Scottish ballads, Irish pub songs, Celtic folksongs and tender airs.

Skean Dubh was formed in 1994 playing numerous large Celtic festivals throughout Colorado on both sides of the Rocky Mountains, as well as intimate venues.

Aug. 25’s concert will feature folk artist Edie Carey who has been performing at festivals, colleges and smaller venues across North America and Europe since 1999. Music lovers may have seen Carey performing at the side of such notable musicians as Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin. She was also a featured vocalist on Joanie Leeds’ Grammy-winning ensemble album All the Ladies in 2020.

Carey’s 11th album The Veil was released in June of last year. Harp Magazine described her music as being “bare of self-pity and full of down-to-earth revelation … a little country, a little adult contemporary, and a lot of fine music.”