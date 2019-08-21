Roughly 500 parents and children came out for Friday’s Homeschool Resources Fair in Colorado Springs.
Held at Library 21c, the annual Pikes Peak Library District-sponsored event provided parents with an opportunity to collect information designed to help them format their child’s homeschool education. About 400-500 parents and children attended the event.
More than 50 vendors were on hand to discuss homeschool services. They included the Academy of Children’s Theatre, Classical Conversations, Full Armour Swim Team, Graham Speech Therapy, Homeschool Science of Colorado, Ormao Dance Co., Pikes Peak Regional Science Fair, The READ Center, WowzaBrain and Zamuel Ballet School.
Local school districts with concurrent enrollment or enrichment programs and extracurricular organizations for sports, music, tutoring resources and support groups also were represented.
PPLD Homeschool Librarian Joy Fleishhacker said numerous education opportunities figure heavily in the event’s popularity. Also, school violence, metal detectors, and other school measures and restrictions have led some parents to believe public schools are no longer a safe learning environment.
For these and other reasons, parents are turning to home schooling as it allows them to choose a curriculum that fits their child’s needs and provide more one-on-one attention, Fleishhacker said. “Parents like having choices and being able to mold their children’s education,” she said.
According to the Home School Legal Defense Association, some parents in the 1970s and 80s began questioning the performance of the public education system and private schools, believing they could do better at home.
Because of this, parents were threatened with jail time and/or having their children taken from them. Some parents were arrested, and friends, neighbors and relatives confronted parents insisting homeschooling was ruining their children’s lives, the HSLDA reported.
However, the former oddity is more and more accepted. The availability of a curriculum, home-school playgroups and accredited distance-education homeschool programs all have added to homeschooling’s growing popularity. The HSLDA today protects homeschool rights and freedoms of more than 80,000 members.
“Parents have many reasons for wanting to home-school their children, and I am one of them,” said Woodmen resident Rebekah Endemano, who attended the event with her young children.
Sara Schooley, another Woodmen resident, agreed. “There is a danger of sending kids to public schools which is one reason why I am here,” Schooley said.
Vendor International Experiences offered information on the foreign-exchange student programs. “We hope folks consider taking on a foreign exchange student in their home because it helps everyone stay connected,” Coordinator Charity Betts said.
Academic Advocates, an agency that supports students, parents, teachers, schools and districts with meeting the needs of struggling learners, also was there. “I have worked with parents who sought assistance from us and I support these parents,” representative Lori Bitar said.
Kathryn Lewis-Salem, who is head coach of the Front Range Fencing Club, fielded questions from fencing wannabes. “PPLD asked us to participate in the homeschool fair and we’re thrilled to be here,” Lewis-Salem said.
Peter Tschappler, 11, was one youngster who was interested in the fencing club. “My brother and I dueled with Nerf swords and it was lots of fun,” Peter said.
Music aficionado Kaleigh Wilson, 11, attempted to produce sounds from a flute with Spencer Music School owner Erin Spencer instructing. “I am looking forward to teaching music to homeschoolers,” Spencer said.
As vendors assisted parents, Senior Library Associate Gayle Meredith assisted children interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities.
“We introduce children to these STEM items in a fun way,” Meredith said of a table filled with plastic animals, dinosaurs and insects designed to stir youngsters’ curiosity and imagination. Snap Bots, a wooden robot building game designed to help children sharpen motor skills, was included.
PPLD supports home schooling households throughout the year through the East Library-based Educational Resource Center. Library locations throughout El Paso County offer events, programs and resources for homeschool families seeking educational experiences.
To learn more about PPLD homeschool services, resources and programs visit ppld.org/homeschool-hub.