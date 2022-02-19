Pikes Peak Library District Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears announced Friday he is resigning following politicization of the agency's board.
"Over the past year there have been statements made in our meetings by elected officials that they did not like the direction of the library and they would effect change by changing the board," he said.
Two new controversial library board candidates were appointed in February. One of the newly appointed board members, Aaron Salt, a business owner and recently elected conservative School Board District 20 member, is interested in making sure that juvenile sections have age-appropriate materials and envisions a new online portal that would allow parents to "whitelist or blacklist" materials.
Spears said his concern was not the new board members, whom he hopes will continue to see the library as a bastion of intellectual freedom, but larger shifts within the community and the move to politicize community boards.
"I love this community but I want to be in a community where the values that are important to me and that are important to libraries and have historically been important to people on all sides are valued, not threatened," he said.
Colorado Springs Councilman Wayne Williams said he did not anticipate any major changes to the library's collections policy that is up for review soon nor did he see a shift toward politicization.
"I do see an emphasis to try to ensure that boards are responsive to the community," he said.
The library district is serving a growing community and the board may have to consider asking voters for a tax increase soon and, he said, the changes to the board are a good preparation for that.
"It will be important to have a board that reflects folks across the political diversity of our community," Williams said.
Spears said the concerning politicization of the library board was exemplified in a meeting in late November, when he was peppered with questions about masking, the library district's social worker and numerous other issues.
"You saw statements being made there by everyone that came from a political stance," Spears said.
When people start attaching political motivations to library services that can become dangerous, he said.
"I absolutely love this community and I have worked with elected officials across the political spectrum that I respect and admire. This isn’t about left or right. ... This is about the fundamental values that we all share," he said.
Spears said he has often defended Colorado Springs to people outside the community who have ideas of what the community is like based on events that happened decades ago. A state ballot measure passed in 1992 known as Amendment 2 originated in Colorado Springs and prevented municipalities from enacting prohibition on anti-gay discrimination.
"I have defended Colorado Springs. I don’t know that I can do that anymore," Spears said.
Spears encouraged residents concerned about the library to get involved.
"It’s easy to sit back when people are simply hurling insults, but we all need to realize we have a voice in how this city is run and we can’t let people tear us apart or manipulate our fears for their own gain," he said.
Spears is leaving after six years in El Paso County for the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library in New York.
As head of the Pikes Peak Library District he eliminated overdue fines for most library materials, opened Calhan Library to expand access in rural parts of the county, established a co-location partnership between Manitou Springs Library and the Manitou Art Center and revived Knights of Columbus Hall as a community space in downtown Colorado Springs.
Spears also led the PPLD through the COVID-19 pandemic with district-wide efforts ranging from a full closure to reopening all services inside libraries while launching virtual programs and curbside service. During his time, PPLD received prestigious four-star ratings by the Library Journal for several years and was awarded District of the Year by the Special District Association of Colorado in 2019, the district said in a statement.
Spears' last day with PPLD is April 1.
Teona Shainidze will be appointed as the library district's chief librarian and CEO, the PPLD said.
