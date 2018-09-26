PIKES PEAK COMMUNITY COLLEGE NAMED 2018 HEED AWARD RECIPIENT
Pikes Peak Community College on Sept. 17 received the 2018 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from “INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The annual HEED Award recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.
PPCC is the only college in the Pikes Peak Region, one of four colleges in the state and one of only five community colleges in the nation to receive this award.
"This was truly a team effort, and it will take an even greater collaborative mindset to get us to the next level in our goal to achieve inclusive excellence," said Keith R. Barnes, M.S. Ed., PPCC's Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
“INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine selected PPCC based on its diversity and inclusion efforts that include:
Senior Leadership support and overall stakeholder investment in the effort since 2014.
The creation of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategic goals, tactics, and disaggregated data.
Enhanced infrastructure including DEI director, diversity team, Multicultural Awareness Conference, DEI website, DEI awards, coordinator of multicultural student retention initiatives, Global Village Talks, Colorado diversity and global learning competencies, Enrollment Management Team: Underrepresented Student Subcommittee, etc.
The diversity of its student body, particularly the Hispanic/Latinx population.
Community partnerships including AAYLC, ECOC Summit and Diversity University, El Cinco de Mayo/Latino Community Luncheon, CCCS Equity and Inclusion Council, Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute and Young Documentary Academy.
Award recognitions including the Best for Vests, Care and Share Mobile Food Market, Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Grant.
“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of “INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine. “Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across their campus.”
For more information about the 2018 HEED Award, visit insightintodiversity.com. For more on PPCC’s diversity efforts, visit ppcc.edu/diversity-equity-inclusion.