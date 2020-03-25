Editor's note: To mitigate the impact of COVID-19, PPACG has made temporary changes to its normal business operations. As of March 16, offices at 14 S. Chestnut St. and 15 S. Seventh St. in Colorado Springs are closed to walk-in visitors. PPACG staff will still be available to assist customers by phone: 719-471-2096 for the AAA, and 719-471-7080 for the main PPACG line, and email, info@PPACG.org, during regular business hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is now accepting proposals from organizations to supply services to people aged 60 or older and caregivers in El Paso, Teller and Park counties. Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m. April 10.
Services for which funding is available, service specifications and the proposal guide are available online at ppacg.org.
The Proposers' Conference is slated from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 30 at the PPACG, 14 S. Chestnut St. The conference will also be available via webinar and recorded for viewing. Attendance at the conference, webinar, or viewing the recorded conference no later than April 3 is required in order to be considered for funding.
Questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Lisa Alldridge at 719-471-7080, ext. 134, or lalldridge@ppacg.org.