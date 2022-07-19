The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments announced the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center has awarded a $20,000 grant to conduct transportation needs assessment in El Paso County.
In January 2021, PPACG became the direct recipient of Federal Transit Administration funding for transportation of seniors and individuals with disabilities. For many years, PPACG has been distributing funds to non profit providers of senior transportation through Older Americans Act and Older Coloradans Act Funding.
The National Aging and Disability Transportation Center needs assessment will be focused identifying gaps in transportation services for individuals with disabilities and older adults. The project also emphasizes understanding the needs of our diverse community. Our goal is to identify solutions to service gaps and outreach opportunities to increase accessibility. After the conclusion of the assessment, PPACG will work with providers, end-users, and experts on developing projects to improve and expand service delivery options in our area.
We need the public’s help! PPACG will be hosting focus group meetings to help support the needs assessment project. We encourage individuals with disabilities and older adults who rely on transportation services or are caregivers of someone who relies on services to participate in one of our focus group meetings. PPACG will be hosting at least two hybrid meetings which will allow individuals who are unable to attend in person to attend virtually. Links to the virtual meetings will be posted a week prior to the meeting on our website ppacg.org/aaa-events/.
The following meetings are scheduled for July:
2 p.m. Friday, July 22 — Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs (80903).
5:30 p.m., July 25 — Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging with a Virtual Attendence Option, 14 S. Chestnut St., Colorado Springs (80905).
2 p.m. July 27 — Fountain Valley Senior Center, 5745 Southmoor Dr., Fountain (80817).
3 p.m., July 28 — Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging with Virtual Attendance Option, 14 S. Chestnut St., Colorado Springs (80905).
For more information about the project and focus groups, contact Laura Crews at lcrews@ppacg.org or 719-471-2096.