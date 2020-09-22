Editor’s note: This is the latest of several veteran-related weekly public service announcements the VFW Auxiliary to Post 7829 will share via The Tribune during the month of September. To support the VFW Auxiliary, visit their table from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at the Monument Hill Farmers Market, 66 Jefferson St., where members will be educating the public on programs and highlighting these September events.
“On December 7, 1941, Japanese carrier-based aircraft launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base and ships at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. That day, the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) was struck by multiple torpedoes within minutes and capsized. The captain of the Oklahoma ordered the crew to abandon ship over the starboard side. Those who escaped swam to the battleship USS Maryland (BB-46), or manned smaller boats and helped pull the wounded out of the water. Rescuers saved 32 sailors by cutting holes into the Oklahoma’s side, but more than 450 sailors and Marines aboard the Oklahoma perished in the attack,” states the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
“Most died on board the vessel, which capsized in minutes. Many were entombed there until late 1943, when the ship was righted and raised. Of the 429 crew members who perished in the attack, only 35 were positively identified by decade’s end,” stated a 2018 article in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
Navy Mess Attendant 3rd Class Isaac Parker, 17, an Arkansas native, was on the battleship USS Oklahoma and was one of the sailors who perished in the attack. When the USS Oklahoma was removed from the waters, the remains of the soldiers were buried in 62 caskets and laid to rest in 46 plots in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. They were classified as “unknowns.”
For 78 years, Parker’s family did not have the closure of knowing the location of his remains … until this month. On Sept. 8, the 17-year-old was accounted for.
This past month, using dental records, DNA and other methods, three other young service members who died at Pearl Harbor were also accounted for, along with other World War II soldiers found in Germany, Saipan, and Romania. So far, researchers with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency have identified the remains of nearly 200 servicemen who died in the surprise attack on the Oklahoma.
It is a continual mission of our military, and ongoing efforts to find our missing in Korea and Vietnam endure.
It was 1979 when we first began recognizing our POW/MIA soldiers as a National Observance on the third Friday of September. However, in September 2019 Congress passed a proposal, signed by President Donald Trump, to remember our Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) daily.
Today you will see the POW/MIA flag flying beneath our U.S. Flag as an important message to our entire country to remember those missing, and honor the continued sacrifice of our military families.