Local artist Terre Christensen creates and markets her pottery under the name PotTerre Raku & Stoneware.
Like most of artists, she started as a hobbyist, working out of whatever available space she could find in her Monument home. Over time she refined her techniques and created individual products that were uniquely her own. She successfully sold these finished products at juried art shows and craft fairs.
A few years ago she became a member of Wholesale Crafts, now IndieMe, which increased her market to include shops all over the county and required some modification in working space. To meet the need for additional space for production, finishing and shipping these orders she added a 600-plus-square-foot studio to her home.
Passionate about the relationship between her work and the public, Terre incorporates fresh new ways to enjoy the magic of raku, going well beyond the common raku pot. Her education is ongoing — mostly self-taught, she researches new firing methods and applies them to her work which includes sculpted, wheel-thrown, and hand-built creations. PotTerre product lines include angels, Nativity sets, candlesticks, penguins, snowmen and owls which are treasured by collectors and carried in gift shops and galleries coast to coast.
All of her work is made one piece at a time. She uses a variety of clay techniques and firing methods. Most of her pieces are finished using alternative firing methods including traditional, naked, horsehair, and Obvara raku. Terre makes all of her pottery individually, with no use of molds, so each piece is truly one-of-a-kind. Her mosaic frames and mirrors are exquisite and unique, requiring hours of careful arrangement and hand grouting. She has incorporated pieces of heirloom jewelry into her angels and even added pieces of my dichroic glass to her vases and pots during the last firing to add a bit of non-traditional bling.
Terre has been a participant for many years in the Front Range Open studios, which gives her the opportunity to demonstrate her process to the public. This avenue for sharing ‘how it’s made’ fulfills her desire to teach and tell others about pottery techniques. She offers visitors insight into the process of creating, either with demonstrations of technique or hands-on participation by glazing their own pot and raku firing it. Like the other artists on the tour she believes that if people understood the steps involved in making a piece of art, they will appreciate its value.
You can view Terre’s work on her website, potterre.com. She will be one of the locations on this year’s Front Range Open Studios Tour weekend, slated for Sept. 12 and 13. Learn more at frontrangeopenstudios.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios