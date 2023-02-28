MONUMENT • With the involvement of the Monument Community Presbyterian Church and the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club, a new community park could potentially open in 2024 in Monument’s downtown area.

Town of Monument Director of Parks and Community Partnerships Madeline VanDenHoek made a presentation Feb. 21 at Monument Town Hall during the town council’s work session. The presentation introduced the Heart of Monument Play Park, a potential play park for all ages and abilities that has been in discussion since 2019.

“We are just kind of in the planning stages with this, but we envision that this will be a universally accessible park,” VanDenHoek said. “We imagine that people of all ages and abilities will be able to use this park, and we have a lot of community involvement already.”

The finance committee of Monument Community Presbyterian Church, 238 3rd St., is involved with the project as the church presently owns a half-acre parcel of land it is looking to donate to the town for the project, VanDenHoek said. The currently empty parcel is directly south of the church parking lot along 2nd Street.

The parcel is also adjacent, due east, of the town’s public Waterwise Garden, which was completed and christened last year.

VanDenHoek said conversations with Monument Community Presbyterian Church about the project started in 2019, but were delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic came to El Paso County. Conversations have resumed, and the project is now at a stage where the process of surveying the land on the parcel and a feasibility study has begun to look at stormwater requirements as well as working with the town’s planning department for steps to parcel out the half-acre.

“Our partners right now are the Monument Hill Kiwanis and the Monument Community Presbyterian Church finance committee,” she said. “We anticipate that there will be more community involvement as we’re able to do more outreach.”

VanDenHoek said the local Kiwanis Club has begun forming volunteer committees to help the parks department with the project. As work progresses toward finding grants and other funding opportunities, contingent upon project approvals, construction could be completed in 2024.

A planned grand opening for the park in 2024 would be aligned with the 50th birthday of the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club, the 150th birthday of the Monument Community Presbyterian Church and the 145th birthday of the founding of the Town of Monument, VanDenHoek said.

Although the design process, funding and community partnerships are still unofficial, VanDenHoek said the land survey and parcel process are being worked on.

Councilman Kenneth Kimple verified, given the park would be available for “all abilities,” that meant it would be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. VanDenHoek said the park would be ADA-compliant and added that the construction materials and design of the park would also accommodate the area’s senior population.

“We envision our seniors being able to bring their grandchildren and play at the same park with them,” VanDenHoek said. “Just something for everyone in our community.”