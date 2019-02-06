February is playoff time for prep winter athletics across the state. There will certainly be no shortage of Tri-Lakes area athletes and teams participating in the postseason.
This weekend, the state swim and dive meets (Classes 3A-4A-5A) take place at three different venues.
Lewis-Palmer’s Meredith Rees is the state’s leader among all classification in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.28 seconds, and first in the 100 backstroke (54.14). Rees, who has already signed her national letter of intent with the Air Force Academy, is ranked sixth in the 200 free.
Lewis-Palmer senior Anna Kemper is second in the state (first in 5A) in one-meter diving.
The only other Lewis-Palmer swimmer ranked in the top 10 is Katelyn McClelland (100 breaststroke, 6th).
In 3A, Discovery Canyon’s Ava Giesbrecht is ranked first in the 500 free (5:22.84).
In less than two weeks, state wrestling will take place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, along with start of the state ice hockey playoffs, and boys’ and girls’ basketball playoffs.
Discovery Canyon senior Patrick Allis is shooting for his second consecutive state wrestling title. He will sign his national letter of intent with Western Colorado on Wednesday.
All eight Tri-Lakes area boys’ and girls’ basketball teams should make the postseason. The one most likely to make a deep run is the Lewis-Palmer boys’ team.
The Rangers are 19-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in 4A. They have rolled over opponents this season by an average score of 69-44.
Lewis-Palmer will get a first-round bye (the top 16 teams get byes) in the 48-team tournament, and will have home-court advantage through the quarterfinals. The semifinals and finals will be played at a neutral site.
Lewis-Palmer has five primary starters this season — all seniors: Joel Scott, Matthew Ragsdale, Ethan Forrester, Trey McCullough and Noah Baca.
The Classical Academy boys have a chance of getting a first-round bye. The Titans were No. 15 in the RPI standings as of Jan. 31.
The TCA girls were also ranked 15th as of Jan. 31, while the Discovery Canyon girls stood at No. 20.