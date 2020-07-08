Almost all mail carriers have been threatened or bitten by dogs during their tenure, says James Boxrud, U.S. Postal Service communications specialist and former mail carrier.
Boxrud has been bitten twice on the job himself.
“Most dog owners are pretty responsible. We’re just trying to get the message out there to restrain your pet during delivery hours to ensure there are no interruptions to mail delivery,” he said.
In 2019 there were 10 dog attacks on mail carriers in Colorado Springs, and 5,803 nationwide. Dog attacks and bites are 100% preventable when dog owners remain vigilant and properly restrain their pets.
Boxrud notes that there has been an uptick in dog attacks so far in 2020, likely due to COVID-19. More people are home, kids are out playing in their yards, and the weather is warm, allowing dogs to be more present outdoors and sometimes unrestrained.
Additionally, online ordering during the past few months is very high — close to Christmas season volume — resulting in more home deliveries.
“My dog doesn’t bite” is a common refrain that mail carriers hear all the time. Aggression and threatening behaviors are not necessarily limited to certain breeds. Every breed of dog, from Chihuahuas and Dachshunds to German Shepherds and Pit Bulls, has been known to attack when startled or feeling threatened or fearful. Of course, injuries will likely be more severe from bigger dogs.
All mail carriers in Colorado Springs carry dog repellant spray and air horns and are provided with mail satchels if deliveries are made door to door. These satchels can be used as a protective barrier between a carrier and an aggressive dog. While not effective during a surprise attack, air horns can eventually scare a dog off, while repellant spray is typically used as a last resort.
Most suburban mail carriers deliver mail via postal vehicles that provide them with adequate protection. Carriers in older areas of town that still have door-to-door delivery service are naturally more susceptible to dog attacks.
GPS devices are consistently in use by all mail carriers and will buzz providing timely alerts. The devices are provided with data warning carriers where dangerous dogs live, when dogs are unrestrained and running loose, and to display caution cards that put carriers on notice.
Dog owners are advised to take the following precautions:
• Be vigilant and aware of mail delivery hours.
• Place your pet in a secure space prior to a mail carrier coming to your door. Dogs have been known to burst through screens and even glass doors or windows.
• Electronic fencing may contain your dog, but it provides no protection for a carrier entering your property.
• Teach children to not open the door to mail carriers unless a dog is properly contained.
Julie Bush, who has been a mail carrier for 34 years, delivers mail in the Broadmoor Bluffs/Spires neighborhood. She said she watches out more for bears than aggressive dogs as she delivers mail from her postal vehicle.
“There was one time in the Skyway neighborhood where I was confronted by an aggressive dog,” she said. The dog nipped her, but she did not need medical attention. The owner of the dog curtly responded after the attack: “Didn’t you see the ‘Beware of Dog’ sign? You should have looked!”
When dog owners are careless or entitled, consequences can be interruption of mail service to whole neighborhoods. Residents who own dangerous animals may be required to pick up mail at the post office rather than receive delivery. Dog owners will likely be held liable for any injuries to mail carriers that their pets incur, according to the USPS.