The experience along a popular trail in the Pikes Peak region will be altered this summer, the U.S. Forest Service recently advised.

Outside Woodland Park off Rampart Range Road, the Rainbow Gulch Trail will be the scene of a forest thinning and restoration project slated to last "several months," according to a recent news release. The Pikes Peak Ranger District stated an aim "to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, create fuel breaks in strategic locations and restore a more complex vegetation structure" in the woods north of Rampart Reservoir.

That will mean logging and trucks traveling up and down Rainbow Gulch Trail during weekdays, according to the release. The trail would remain open, though Pikes Peak District Ranger Carl Bauer encouraged other nearby trails, such as Lovell Gulch.

The project is part of the district's broader efforts to reduce fuels across the region in areas considered high-risk. North of Colorado Springs, the forest around Monument Preserve has been another recent focus.