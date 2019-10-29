“Game of Thrones” left a chasm in HBO’s audience and cultural impact after the series wrapped May 19 — one even larger than the one The Night King created when he blew up The Wall with ice-dragon fire.
Post-“Thrones” HBO cancellations became a running internet joke in the buildup to the show’s series finale. And while the losses weren’t devastating, HBO NOW saw a 16% hit after “Thrones” ended, according to Variety.
The premium-cable giant seemed prepared for this. Following AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner Inc., the conglomerate now known as WarnerMedia announced a 50% increase in original programming for 2019. In spring 2020, they will launch the HBO Max streaming service.
HBO appears to be ready for the streaming wars to come, and more HBO programming as a result is a bonus for anyone who loves quality television.
Two new shows, “Watchmen” and “His Dark Materials,” are certainly Thronesian swings — with world-building and fantasy at the forefront.
But I’m convinced the best show on HBO right now, and television in general, is “Succession.”
The show centers around the fictional Roy family, which has strong shades of the Murdochs (who run 21st Century Fox and News Corp.), and some sprinkles of the Trumps (you know them).
Regardless of the real-life parallels, the characters on “Succession” are quite unlikable. And that’s what makes this show genius: After watching the first two episodes last summer, I was turned off by the show because I hated everyone in it. By the end of season two, which concluded Oct. 13, this has become my favorite show on TV and I now have a legitimate attachment to half a dozen characters.
“Succession” is like taking the politicking and family drama elements of “Game of Thrones” and putting the scripts in the hands of “Mad Men” writers. Is it better than those shows? No, but it’s on its way to reaching the television pantheon. I had real doubts about Season 2 recapturing that same energy that propelled it last year, and boy was I wrong.
Like the title indicates, the crux of “Succession” is about who will take over as successor to Logan Roy (played by Emmy Award winner Brian Cox) as the head of Waystar Royco, the family company.
Three of Logan’s four children — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan “Shiv” (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — are the frontrunners. The fourth, Connor (Alan Ruck, perhaps best known as Cameron Frye in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”), who is much older than the others, born of Logan’s first marriage, is basically a walking internet meme and is mostly excluded from the business.
The beauty of “Succession” is that the plot really takes a backseat to the dialogue and character development. Yes, there are proxy wars and shareholder meetings and business acquisitions, but the heart of the show is the characters.
Much of the character drama comes from the relationship between Logan and the children. Logan is cruel, manipulative, unflinching and downright evil. He knows immortality can’t be conquered, but he’d stay on as head Waystar Royco for eternity if he could. Instead, he plays games with his own children, promising both Kendall and Shiv the throne at different points.
It’s easy to point out the ridiculously spoiled lives Logan’s children have had. They have multiple vacation homes, a fleet of private helicopters and planes and the ability to go anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.
The daddy issues are real, however. And they’ve cleared scarred all of them.
Outside the inner circle are Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) and Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the story. Tom is Shiv’s husband, and the two have a rocky relationship. Tom loves the proximity to power, but his ambition masks his insecurities and general dislike for the world he lives in. Greg, or “Cousin Greg,” the grandnephew of Logan, is kind of the audience avatar — the one who was living a normal life and was thrust into the overwhelming billionaire lifestyle. Every scene of hijinks between those two is electric.
It’s a true ensemble, and even those who have five scenes per season still have riveting moments.
“Succession” is simple in its mechanics. Each episode comes up with an excuse to get the family and others together: a wedding in England, a retreat for the super-rich (Greg claimed he touched Bill Gates in that one) or family therapy in New Mexico. Despite the overabundance of grossly wealthy things going on, the series does its job to show the disgusting nature of that lifestyle, much like “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
It’s the humanity that wins audiences over. You put everyone together, give them sharp and gut-busting dialogue, create some shenanigans, and the result is pure television gold.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.