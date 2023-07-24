People often ask David Ritchie about the duties of his job as a police service aide.

It’s an easy question. The answer is more difficult.

“I ask them if they have an hour,” Ritchie said with a smile during a ride-along on July 20.

“Our patrol side is so busy. What we like to do is to fill those gaps. Some of the non-priority calls like parking complaints and code enforcement-related calls, that’s where we come in and try to help.”

Code enforcement is a big part of the job for Ritchie and his fellow PSA, Tommy Dreher.

Code enforcement is complaint-driven, with most coming via an online portal. While patrolling is done regularly, there is simply no way to cover the entire area effectively. Acting upon complaints is much more efficient. Ritchie said they will normally receive 20-30 code enforcement complaints every two weeks.

Although young, they are given the latitude to exercise both compassion and common sense.

For instance, promotional signs posted along roadways are supposed to have a permit from the town, but garage sale, open house or school-related signs are allowed to stand until the event is over (provided they present no hazard to traffic).

He said they generally allow people a week to correct simple code issues like mowing weeds and 30 days for more complex compliance issues. If abatement is not met in the required time, Ritchie’s superiors and the town manager will be enlisted for assistance.

But the job is far more than code enforcement. The police service aides coordinate vehicle maintenance, a wide-ranging and often complicated job for a police force. They also do quartermaster duties — everything from evidence control to equipment to uniforms.

Dealing with the wide array of issues is good training toward becoming a patrol officer.

“This position is geared toward preparing me and my coworker to go to the academy,” said Ritchie, who’s scheduled to attend the academy in January. “We’re working alongside officers, seeing how things actually play out and what being a patrol officer really looks like.”

During a 90-minute ride along, Ritchie assisted a motorist pulled over along the road, made note of a broken sprinkler that had two fountains of water spraying into the air rather than on the intended lawn, checked on a parked vehicle, talked to supervisors at a construction site who reported some vandalism, checked with a business concerning their progress on overgrown weeds and removed two unpermitted advertising signs.

He also did his favorite duty — community outreach.

“That’s a huge part of what I love to do is speak with the kids and random citizens, both tourists and residents,” Ritchie said. “Getting down there and building those relations is crucial.”

A simple stroll along Monument Lake’s new fishing pier resulted in the distribution of five junior police stickers, several pleasant interactions with anglers and smiles all around.

Ritchie, who has an interest in federal law enforcement down the road, has been on a public service track since childhood. He was involved with the Civil Air Patrol before discovering the Police Explorer Program while a student at Lewis-Palmer middle and high schools.

Dreher is a graduate of Palmer Ridge High School.

Ritchie said his biggest challenge has been adapting to unforeseen and sometimes unforgiving circumstances.

“You do have individuals who aren’t the friendliest and you have to work with that.” he said. “Everyone’s going through things.

“It was challenging to get yelled at when I first started. You’re going ‘oh, wow, I didn’t expect that.’”

Be he says the rewards outweigh those challenges.

“I think it’s been extremely beneficial for my leadership abilities and building confidence,” he said. “Working with different types of individuals and unique situations has made it where I’ve had to adapt and that has given me huge lessons that I’ll take with me.”